    Nedbank Group names Absa's former finance director as CEO-designate

    By Prerna Bedi
    23 Nov 2023
    23 Nov 2023
    South Africa's Nedbank Group on Wednesday, 23 November, appointed Jason Quinn, former finance director at peer Absa Group, as the chief executive-designate of the group and bank.
    Source: Reuters.
    Source: Reuters.

    Quinn, 49, stepped down from his role at Absa Group and bank earlier in the day, after spending 15 years with the lender. He will join Nedbank in May next year.

    Quinn will succeed company veteran Mike Brown, who in June had announced his intention to step down from the chief executive officer's role — a position he held since 2010.

    At Absa, Chris Snyman will become interim finance director with immediate effect.

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

    Let's do Biz