Nedbank Group names Absa's former finance director as CEO-designate

Quinn, 49, stepped down from his role at Absa Group and bank earlier in the day, after spending 15 years with the lender. He will join Nedbank in May next year.
Quinn will succeed company veteran Mike Brown, who in June had announced his intention to step down from the chief executive officer's role — a position he held since 2010.
At Absa, Chris Snyman will become interim finance director with immediate effect.
