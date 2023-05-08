New African Bank exco members announced

African Bank has appointed two new members to its executive committee.

Source: Supplied. African Bank's new chief people officer, Gcobitsa Ntshona.

Gcobitsa Ntshona has been appointed as African Bank’s new chief people officer, who will lead the human-capital department and continue to harness the bank’s high-performance culture that will support and drive its strategic and business objectives.

Additionally, Trisha Singh has been appointed as the new company secretary who will oversee administration and compliance.

Both appointments bring a wealth of experience to the African Bank team. Ntshona is an experienced leader who joins the bank from LexisNexis where she was director for human resources, B-BBEE and facilities. She began her career at Shell South Africa as a learning and development specialist, and quickly rose through the ranks to become human resources manager.

She later joined the Barclays Africa group – retail and business banking; as a human resources business partner, where she designed and implemented the strategic intent of different businesses at Barclays.

She is highly qualified, with an MBA from the Henley Business School, a BA Honours in human resources management and industrial relations from the Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University; a BA human resource management: industrial psychology, NMMU and business certificate from the University of Neurtigen (Germany), and a management advanced programme qualification from the WITS Business School.

Introducing Trisha Singh

Trisha Singh, African Bank's new secretary who will oversee administration and compliance.

Singh is a seasoned company secretary who has honed her skills within the financial services industry. She is a qualified attorney who was previously at Absa as the head of Board support.

Before that she spent 15 years at Mercantile Bank in several positions and was appointed its group company secretary in 2014. She holds memberships at a number of respected institutions, including The Ethics Institute, The Institute of Directors in South Africa, The Institute of Chartered Secretaries, and The Compliance Institute of South Africa.

Singh holds a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) and a Bachelor of Arts (BA) from the University of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) and is currently completing her chartered secretaries international qualifying Board examination, as well as a Magister Legum (LLM) (International and African Regional Law) also at UKZN.

Group chief executive officer of African Bank, Kennedy Bungane said: “We are delighted to welcome Ntshona and Singh to the team and we know they are going to add value and make a difference to our growth trajectory. Their skills, together with their combined years of experience, will propel African Bank to new heights.”