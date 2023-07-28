Industries

CIMA partners with ICAZ to elevate the accounting and finance profession in Zimbabwe

28 Jul 2023
Issued by: AICPA & CIMA
The Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA), part of the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants founded with the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA), has signed a dual-designation agreement with Zimbabwe's premier accounting body, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Zimbabwe (ICAZ) to enable their respective members to take on dual membership and use both the Chartered Global Management Accountant (CGMA) and the Chartered Accountant (Zimbabwe) (CA(Z)).
CIMA partners with ICAZ to elevate the accounting and finance profession in Zimbabwe

This agreement will enable Zimbabwean accounting and finance professionals to enhance their skill sets and seize new career opportunities, which will in turn benefit businesses and long-term economic growth in Zimbabwe. Furthermore, CIMA will also extend its collaboration with ICAZ on thought leadership and research initiatives, member events, and jointly promote their qualifications and resources in Zimbabwe.

Gordian Bowa, ACMA, CGMA, country director for Zambia, Zimbabwe, and Malawi at AICPA & CIMA, said: “Our new partnership with ICAZ underscores a longstanding and productive relationship. I am confident that accounting and finance professionals in Zimbabwe will make the most of this agreement, and likewise, organisations and the Zimbabwean economy will benefit from having highly qualified accounting and finance professionals with the skills to drive long-term business success.”

Tariro Mutizwa, ACMA, CGMA, regional vice president – Africa, at AICPA & CIMA, together as the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants, said: “We are pleased to partner with ICAZ to empower the finance and accounting profession in Zimbabwe. Change is happening at a rapid pace across the globe, and accounting and finance professionals are required to adapt to guide businesses toward sustainable success. Therefore, through this agreement, we hope to develop and diversify their skills and knowledge to deliver fresh and innovative approaches to their organisations.”

Manyara Chigunduru, CA(Z), president at the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Zimbabwe, commented: “The current business environment brings unique challenges that require new ways of thinking and working. This partnership supports our commitment to develop and support the accounting and finance professionals that can successfully operate in the current and future business contexts.”

AICPA & CIMA
The Association of International Certified Professional Accountants® (the Association), representing AICPA® & CIMA®, advances the global accounting and finance profession through its work on behalf of 689,000 AICPA and CIMA members, candidates and engaged professionals in 196 countries and territories.
