From margins to mainstream: EWSETA's women usher gender equity in energy

In a world where the call for gender equality remains resounding, the Energy and Water Sector Education and Training Authority (EWSETA), leads the way in how to do it.

With a profound commitment to women’s leadership, EWSETA not only champions gender parity but also ignites a spirit of innovation and excellence within the energy and water sector.

Glowing with inspiration, EWSETA boasts a lineup of visionary women leaders who embody empowerment in every sense.

Dr Limakatso Moorosi, chairperson, Mpho Mookapele, an enterprising chief executive officer, Robyn Vilakazi, the entity’s chief financial officer; and Candice Moodley, a strategic corporate services executive – these exceptional leaders contribute their expertise and compassion to drive transformative change.

Their collective journey radiates integrity, empathy, and an acute awareness of the challenges faced by women, particularly in remote corners where access to clean water, sanitation, and energy remains a fundamental concern.

From villages to boardrooms, these women leaders manifest EWSETA’s resolute commitment to shatter stereotypes and forge pathways for women professionals. They serve as living proof that women possess not only the skills and knowledge but also the vision to lead with unmatched distinction.

Candice Moodley, corporate services executive at EWSETA | Mpho Mookapele, chief executive officer | Robyn Vilakazi, chief financial officer at at EWSETA

In fields traditionally skewed towards male dominance, such as energy and water, EWSETA pioneers education programmes that inspire empowerment for women.

Foremost among these initiatives is EWSETA’s unwavering dedication to elevating women in the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields. This investment transcends mere education; it signifies a conscious effort to rectify gender imbalances, empowering women to flourish in sectors once deemed inaccessible.

The impact of this upskilling endeavour is profound. Beyond cultivating gender parity, it kindles the fires of innovation, supercharges productivity and fuels economic growth. By embracing the rich diversity of women’s talents, EWSETA breathes new life into the energy and water sector, infusing it with fresh perspectives and novel ideas, thereby sparking unprecedented creativity and ingenious problem-solving. By propelling women into STEM fields, a world of lucrative opportunities develops, granting them access to positions that previously existed beyond their reach.

Acknowledging the obstacles that persist for women climbing the ladder of senior management, EWSETA steps up to ensure that these women ascend with unwavering support. The pursuit of executive leadership development is paramount. Through partnerships with institutions like Wits Business School and Duke Corporate Education, EWSETA ensures programmes are curated and tailored to women in the energy, water, nuclear, and wind sectors. These initiatives, crafted with precision, offer cutting-edge training, mentorship, and exposure to industry dynamics, bestowing women with the tools needed not just to survive, but to thrive.

As EWSETA invests in the education and professional growth of women, it moulds them into forces that can overcome challenges and grasp opportunities, positioning them as architects of transformation. This commitment transcends the confines of education and training. As a celebrated authority in the energy and water sector, EWSETA fosters a culture of boundless innovation and continuous improvement.

Through anticipation and adaptation to industry shifts, EWSETA ensures that businesses across the sector flourish, adding momentum to a greener, more sustainable future. This dedication shines even brighter as over 60% of EWSETA’s workforce is female – a testament to their unyielding devotion to fostering inclusivity.

Beyond the areas of innovation, economic growth, and societal harmony, EWSETA, which is relentless in its pursuit of gender equality, initiatives create flows of positivity with far-reaching impact. As an authoritative voice in the sector, EWSETA redefines empowerment standards, lighting the path toward a future that’s brighter, more inclusive, and economically uplifting for all.



