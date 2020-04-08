Writers can take ownership of their creative journey

During the last 20 years, The Writing Studio has shaped the successful careers of many of South Africa's leading filmmakers and storytellers, and continues to support writers to craft their stories.

As an interactive, intimate and introspective journey into the world of story, The Writing Studio course empowers writers to take ownership of the creative journey, and creative expression.



The course is ideal for writers who want to write for film or television, for novelists and playwrights who would like to adapt their stories into a visual medium; first-time writers who would like to define their writing skills, and is also recommended for seasoned writers who are trapped in the web of re-writes and unfinished projects, or lost in the maze of the daunting writing process.



The course offers a journey into the world of story, but is equally an introspective exploration into what it takes to be a writer. It is about turning ideas into a success story while learning about yourself in the process, fostering an organic process of writing your story from the inside out, and not from the outside in.



Two courses are blended into one as:



• Taking an insightful and inspirational journey into what it takes to be a writer, and

• An up-to-date exploration of what it takes to craft a story from inspiration to final draft, examining all the building blocks required to write a story that is ready for producing and publishing.



It explores the dramatic or comedic potential of stories and empowers storytellers to write a compelling story that will reflect the uniqueness of their culture, history and experience.



Writers will learn how to write and market themselves in a way that is attractive to managers, producers, and studios.



For more information, contact course creator Daniel Dercksen directly, and/ or visit the Writing Studio website.



