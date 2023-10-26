Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

EduvosNorth-West University (NWU)FundiConnectOppoThink Digital AcademyRed & YellowWits PlusUCT Graduate School of BusinessOxford University PressEDGE EducationOptimi ClassroomHasso Plattner d-school AfrikaMilpark EducationEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Higher Education Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Education jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


ATKV dictionary award a feather in SADiLaR's cap

26 Oct 2023
By:Birgit Ottermann, Issued by: North-West University (NWU)
The first-ever dictionary for N|uu, one of South Africa's highly endangered minority languages with only one remaining fluent speaker, has been awarded the ATKV Wordwise Prize (Woordwystoekenning) for 2023 at the ATKV Woordveertjies (Afrikaans Language and Culture Association Word Feathers), an annual celebration of outstanding contributions around the Afrikaans word.
ATKV dictionary award a feather in SADiLaR's cap

The dictionary, N|uuki Namagowab, Afrikaans, English Woordeboek / Dictionary (2022), with Bonny Sands and Kerry Jones as editors-in-chief, was singled out by the judging panel for its exceptional innovative approach, scope and community orientation in capturing the known vocabulary of this near-extinct language of the San people in the Northern Cape.

Making language more accessible

The South African Centre for Digital Language Resources (SADiLaR) played a leading role in making accessible, and converting the dictionary data, along with audio files for many words, and making it digitally available via an online dictionary platform and app in addition to a physical dictionary.

“It is a wonderful accolade for SADiLaR, as it showcases what can be done with language data in the digital context,” says Menno van Zaanen, SADiLaR’s Professor in Digital Humanities. “Having the data available in such a way really allows people to learn more about the languages, but it also gives these languages a certain status. Because of the dictionary (in its different forms), the language is more accessible.”

Van Zaanen worked closely with the editors and field linguists, Kerry Jones and Bonny Sands, to ensure consistency in the data that was collected over the last approximately 20 years. “Data from field linguists is often kept for research purposes, but is not often used to create dictionaries. To do this, quite a lot of work needs to be done to make sure the data is consistent and complete,” he comments.

“I converted the data, which was put together by Kerry and Bonny in a spreadsheet, into suitable formats for the app and the dictionary portal. I also converted the data into a format that allowed for the printing of the dictionary. I handled all the layout of the inside of the dictionary as well, just not the cover of the dictionary, which I think is really nice as well.”

First dictionary of this nature

The dictionary is quadrilingual, consisting of the languages of N|uu, Namagowab (Nama), Afrikaans and English. “The first part of the dictionary is a collection of all the known words of the N|uu language, followed by Nama, Afrikaans and English sections which cover the translations of the N|uu words,” van Zaanen explains. “There is also some information that is only presented in the N|uu part (like part of speech). In total, the dictionary contains 9125 entries of which 1801 entries are for N|uu only.”

The dictionary also contains pronunciation information for the N|uu words. This is done using the IPA (International Phonetic Alphabet), which most members of the general public may find difficult to read. “For this reason, the app and portal have audio recordings which allow people to listen to the sounds,” Van Zaanen says.

“This is the first dictionary for N|uu and Nama of this nature. As minority languages, they are preserved and made accessible to other language users by giving equivalents of the vocabulary in Afrikaans and in English,” the Afrikaans Language and Culture Association (ATKV) stated in its official announcement about the winners. “In terms of innovation, the dictionary is also available digitally and audio files are included for many words. This makes the dictionary accessible and very innovative with a contemporary digital footprint for two languages that are in danger of disappearing. Another first is the inclusion of a variety of Afrikaans which, alongside Standard Afrikaans, is known as ‘Onse Afrikaans’ (Our Afrikaans) and spoken especially in the Northern Cape. Onse Afrikaans is probably the first variety of Afrikaans to be recorded.

“Together with the online dictionary, the audio files and the additional material in the pre-work of the dictionary about, among other things, the grammar, it is not just a dictionary, but an extensive reference source that documents a minority language.”

Close collaboration with community

The dictionary project involved close collaboration with community members who speak Nama and N|uu, including the 90-year-old Ouma Katrina Esau, who is the last surviving fluent N|uu speaker and who has done incredible work during her lifetime to help preserve her mother tongue and teach it to others.

Since the publication of the N|uu dictionary, Van Zaanen has already had requests to do something similar for other languages. “I have already been approached by people to do something similar for other languages, for example Nama,” he says. “I think that it is wonderful if we can create dictionaries like these, in particular if we can make them freely available to the general public.”

* Visit the uu online dictionary portal and download the uu language dictionary app, named Saasi Epsi from Google Play Store.

NextOptions
North-West University (NWU)
The North-West University (NWU) is one of South Africa's top five universities; that offers superior academic excellence, cutting-edge research and innovation and teaching and learning. It all starts here.
Read more: Google Play Store, Birgit Ottermann, Digital Language Resources, Menno van Zaanen

Related

SWiP project to champion SA's indigenous languages online
North-West University (NWU)SWiP project to champion SA's indigenous languages online1 day ago
SADiLaR researcher selected for Open Seeds OLS-8 cohort
North-West University (NWU)SADiLaR researcher selected for Open Seeds OLS-8 cohort6 Oct 2023
DH-Ignite: Digital upskilling in the spotlight at 3rd regional event
North-West University (NWU)DH-Ignite: Digital upskilling in the spotlight at 3rd regional event5 Oct 2023
SADiLaR director honoured at UFS International Conference
North-West University (NWU)SADiLaR director honoured at UFS International Conference16 Aug 2023
SADiLaR celebrates successful 4th Rail workshop in Croatia
North-West University (NWU)SADiLaR celebrates successful 4th Rail workshop in Croatia12 Jul 2023
SADiLaR-UJ externship highlights career possibilities in digital humanities
North-West University (NWU)SADiLaR-UJ externship highlights career possibilities in digital humanities10 Jul 2023
SADiLaR's Language Resource Repository empowers language research
North-West University (NWU)SADiLaR's Language Resource Repository empowers language research20 Jun 2023
Source: Supplied.
New banknotes and coins now in circulation5 May 2023

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz