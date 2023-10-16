Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesIMC ConferenceWomen's MonthBizTrendsCannes LionsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Hasso Plattner d-school AfrikaMilpark EducationNorth-West University (NWU)AFDARichfield Graduate Institute of TechnologyRed & YellowWits PlusEduvosSACAPWavemakerCornerstone InstituteBullion PR & CommunicationBizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Higher Education Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Education jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Milpark Education reaffirms commitment to academic integrity

16 Oct 2023
Issued by: Milpark Education
The newly-created Department of Assessment Integrity is an indication of how seriously Milpark takes academic standards, says its head, Riette Brune. She believes the fast-paced online environment and the emergence of artificial intelligence (AI) demands continuous strict supervision and rigorous adherence to rules and regulations to ensure the educational institution maintains the highest levels of academic excellence.
Milpark Education reaffirms commitment to academic integrity

Milpark Education has updated its discipline policy and procedures and published these in a document called the Milpark Good Conduct and Disciplinary Policy for Students. It has been compiled by the new Department of Assessment Integrity and clearly sets out the student disciplinary code in terms of good conduct and ethical academic processes.

Since 2020, all assessments and examinations have been conducted online and all tuition takes place virtually. “Milpark Education recognises that the environment that we find ourselves in is different,” says the department’s new head, Riette Brune. “In the last six months we have noticed many new issues we never had to deal with before. We will keep updating the policy and informing students and faculty members of any changes.”

The discussions around the role of artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots like ChatGPT as well as other aspects regarding the way online assessments are conducted and moderated, have led to Milpark Education management wanting to ensure best practices are in place, not only to maintain academic integrity but to give students the assurance that their qualifications are measured against the highest academic standards, says Brune.

“We want our students to share in the culture of integrity we have in the business, which means reaching out more from our side, which is more challenging in an online space,” says Brune. This means communicating clearly to students how they should conduct themselves online and how to engage with the institution during assessments. The assessment rules and regulations are sent to students and they are also given videos and emails to inform them what is expected of them as well as the repercussions that await those who do not comply or are in contravention. On the day of examinations, an IT team is ready to help students deal with any tech issues too.

“We are aware that there are more opportunities for irregularity now, but we can assure everyone that we know what they are. We have software in place, like Proctorio, which monitors and records students while they participate in assessments. There is also a team of reviewers analysing their exam recordings and we pick up on inconsistencies fairly quickly,” says Brune.

When a student’s assessment has been flagged for irregularity, it is sent for further review by a disciplinary committee that again scrutinises the recordings of the assessments and a report is compiled to ensure appropriate action is taken. In cases of serious or repeat misconduct, students are then invited to give their side at a hearing and each case is decided on its own merits. The disciplinary hearings are not trials but are conducted in an informal manner so as not to be intimidating for students. Brune stresses the importance of such hearings being fair and timeously concluded so that students can resume studies.

“We always take student circumstances into account and often a response will be to recommend the rewriting of a certain assessment. Sometimes there is ignorance about procedures and students admit to not reading the information sent out on assessment criteria.”

In cases where cheating and misconduct is evident, the consequences are more severe and a suspension may follow. Brune says Milpark Education wants students to know there are consequences and that they can be severe. This is why the organisation wants to engage more with students to inform them about the importance of a culture of integrity. This underscores the value of the qualification and the institution offering it.

Brune says Milpark also wants to reassure students who are working hard and are serious about their studies that the institution will not allow students getting external help or using tools during assessments to get away with such conduct. Committed students following the rules can be comfortable in the knowledge that those trying to cut corners will always be found out.

While other learning institutions may be struggling to main credibility and adherence to academic standards, Brune says Milpark believes it is important to stay up to date with all technological advances that could either assist students or academics, whether ethically or unethically.

“There should never be any doubt about the quality of a Milpark Education qualification. It has been obtained in an environment regulated by strict ethical and academic practices and procedures,” says Brune. “This message should reassure not only potential employers of graduates and other stakeholders, but students themselves, who know they are getting one of the finest qualifications at a higher educational institution in SA.”

NextOptions
Milpark Education
Milpark Education was established in 1997, becoming one of the first private providers of higher management education in South Africa. Milpark services the higher education needs of various corporate entities as well as public students, through the qualification offerings of four schools: the School of Professional Accounting (incorporating CA Connect), the Business School; the School of Commerce; and the School of Financial Services. It currently offers 23 accredited programmes in higher education.

Related

From classroom to boardroom: How education can drive South Africa's economic growth
Milpark EducationFrom classroom to boardroom: How education can drive South Africa's economic growth21 Aug 2023
From three setbacks to success: Only with Milpark
Milpark EducationFrom three setbacks to success: Only with Milpark16 Aug 2023
Half workload: A new path to CTA success
Milpark EducationHalf workload: A new path to CTA success8 Aug 2023
Vukosi Nkhata: Public servant committed to self-improvement and better service delivery
Milpark EducationVukosi Nkhata: Public servant committed to self-improvement and better service delivery27 Jun 2023
No obstacle was going to deter me from completing my CTA
Milpark EducationNo obstacle was going to deter me from completing my CTA26 Jun 2023
Banking exec reflects on her long road to professional success
Milpark EducationBanking exec reflects on her long road to professional success23 Jun 2023
Get on top of your finances with this free budgeting course
Milpark EducationGet on top of your finances with this free budgeting course21 Jun 2023
The MBA journey - sacrifice and incredible transformation
Milpark EducationThe MBA journey - sacrifice and incredible transformation21 Jun 2023

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz