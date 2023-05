Wits Plus alumna, Romilla Khandoo, completed a BCom degree with Accounting and Management on a part-time basis through Wits Plus.

Romilla is very keen to assist future and current part-time students and she recorded a series of tips from her own experiences as a part-time student.

These recordings are available in two episodes:

In Episode 1 she talks about preparing for the journey to become a part-time student.

Episode 2 will offer useful tips for managing part-time studies, staying motivated and balancing that with other commitments, full-time work and family.

Join Romilla's network on LinkedIn.