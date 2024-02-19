Your challenge: Learn a new language

It takes a lot of dedication, practice and time to learn a new language but all of that pays off when you are able to express yourself in a new and exciting way!

Learning English has limitless advantages: job opportunities increase, exam results improve and you can even make new friends. Anyone will benefit greatly from learning English, simply because so many people speak the English language.

Our language school team put together these tips to help you in your language learning process.

Know your motive – Why do you want to learn English? Is it to help you with your studies, in your business or with travel? Identify your reason and remember it when the going gets tough.

Set specific goals – Set goals for yourself, whether it is to learn twenty new words a week or to give a presentation in English at work next month. Goals will keep you motivated.

Study a little each day – Studying formally for at least 30 to 60 minutes a day will help you to retain what you learn. Make sure that you review what you learned in the previous lesson at the beginning of each study session.

Organise your study schedule – Set aside a specific time for study each day. You are less likely to skip your lessons when you do that.

Study out loud – Pronounce the words out loud to yourself as you study. You will remember them more easily and you will be able to practise your pronunciation at the same time.

Find the right learning method – Language can be learned through different activities such as speaking, reading, writing and associating pictures with words. Find out which method works best for you and use a variety of other methods for practice.

Don’t be afraid – Never be afraid to try speaking to people even though you will make mistakes. They will appreciate your efforts.

Surround yourself – Read the new language, listen to it, watch it, and most importantly, speak it at every opportunity.

Don’t get stuck – If you don’t know a certain word, work your way around it. Use different words and actions to explain it, but don’t give up.

Be patient and give yourself credit – Language learning requires regular, consistent study and practice, and gradually, with time, you will improve. It’s also not always easy to see your own improvement, especially when you become more advanced, but you will reap the rewards when you put in the effort. Encourage yourself, praise yourself for your hard work and dedication, and have fun!

Apart from English, the Language School at Wits Plus also offers courses in African and European languages, as well as South African Sign Language.

