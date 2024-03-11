Industries

Higher Education Company news South Africa

    Upgrade your copy-editing and proofreading skills!

    Issued by Wits Plus
    11 Mar 2024
    Do you know the difference between 'FAQ's' and 'FAQs' or 'less oranges' and 'fewer oranges'? Do you cringe when you see things like 'all major credit cards excepted' or ‘hope you well’?
    If you answered ‘yes’, you’re likely well-suited to a career as a copy editor and proofreader. And there’s never been a better time to do a copy-editing and proofreading course.

    Communication is more important than ever: we can share information rapidly on Google, self-publish on Amazon, sell our knowledge as experts, or just share a hobby. It’s one thing to know grammar rules in English, but applying them effectively is a challenge for many writers. Copy editors and proofreaders strive to make communication more effective by eliminating misunderstandings between individuals.

    Mistakes and awkward phrases get between writers and their target audience: no writer wants this! If you do a lot of writing, whether personal, creative, or business, you need to present your work properly. Writers need you; businesses need you.

    Whether you’re looking to move into copy-editing and proofreading full time, work as a freelancer, or just want to improve your own skills, doing a training course is an advantage.

    The Copy-editing and Proofreading course at the Language School helps you to develop your editing skills and gives you a recognised professional qualification. You will do practical exercises, with detailed feedback from a professional freelance copy editor with 20 years’ experience. The course runs entirely online and fits any work schedule.

    Develop your skills and upgrade your qualifications without having to worry about class times while still receiving support, feedback, and guidance from a qualified and experienced professional. A three-year degree, excellent command of English (including grammar), and basic MS Word proficiency are needed.

    Make sure that you apply for the next intake, starting on 6 May 2024. | Email to az.ca.stiw@slw for information.

    Wits Plus
    If life and your career is a full-time job and you can't study full-time but you need to learn more to earn more or advance yourself then Wits Plus is definitely for you.

