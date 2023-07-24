The continuous evolution of learning and development

The most important role of organisational learning and development is to build training programmes that will make employees realise their true potential and ultimately benefit the entire organisation.

The world continues to change at a much faster pace than ever before. New technologies, an explosion of the number of smartphone users, and constantly evolving social media have changed and will keep changing the way people learn new things.

All this means that organisational learning and development strategies need to adapt accordingly. Organisations need to incorporate modern tools and techniques that enable their people to learn in the most efficient manner.

It is time to have a critical look at the role of the learning and development department and reshape training strategies around the following trends (and realities):

Mobile learning (and video)

The number of smartphone users worldwide continues to grow and mobile devices provide an excellent, accessible way to deliver content. Employees spend significant time on their smartphones and use mobile devices to do a majority of their daily tasks, including learning new concepts.

The benefits of mobile learning include portability and flexibility of learning methods, fast access to learning materials, and the ability to engage in distraction-free learning activities. Video learning materials can also still be delivered as bit-sized content to the learners when they need it.

Social learning

Social learning is not exactly new anymore and nowadays the changes in the structure of the workforce often makes the use of social learning an integral part of learning and development.

Distributed workforces where internal social media networks for learning and development play a critical role in the seamless exchange of ideas, as well as increasing numbers of millennials and GenZ – who are used to communicate via social channels – in the workforce bear witness to this.

Adaptive learning, AI and virtual reality

As technology advances, new doors are opening to create adaptive learning experiences. No two learners are the same and in adaptive learning, the instructions are delivered based on individuals’ preferences and inputs.

Virtual reality and AI applications like ChatGPT also impact the training and development landscape in major ways. The concepts of augmented reality can be used to great effect to create a real environment for teaching complex concepts.

Game-based learning and gamification are another great way to make learning more engaging, memorable, and motivating and the technology is already within reach for most organisations.

Learning trends and tools, digital applications and preferred (or most suitable) delivery methods may change and evolve over time. However, the need for organisations to help their employees perform better in their jobs remains a constant.

Ultimately, the role of organisational learning and development is to build training programmes that will make employees realise their true potential and benefit the entire organisation as a result.



