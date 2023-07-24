Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

IAB Bookmarks Awards & SummitCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

Wits PlusAFDARegent Business SchoolOptimiNorth-West University (NWU)SAICAEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Higher Education Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Education jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


The continuous evolution of learning and development

24 Jul 2023
Issued by: Wits Plus
The most important role of organisational learning and development is to build training programmes that will make employees realise their true potential and ultimately benefit the entire organisation.
The continuous evolution of learning and development

The world continues to change at a much faster pace than ever before. New technologies, an explosion of the number of smartphone users, and constantly evolving social media have changed and will keep changing the way people learn new things.

All this means that organisational learning and development strategies need to adapt accordingly. Organisations need to incorporate modern tools and techniques that enable their people to learn in the most efficient manner.

It is time to have a critical look at the role of the learning and development department and reshape training strategies around the following trends (and realities):

Mobile learning (and video)

The number of smartphone users worldwide continues to grow and mobile devices provide an excellent, accessible way to deliver content. Employees spend significant time on their smartphones and use mobile devices to do a majority of their daily tasks, including learning new concepts.

The benefits of mobile learning include portability and flexibility of learning methods, fast access to learning materials, and the ability to engage in distraction-free learning activities. Video learning materials can also still be delivered as bit-sized content to the learners when they need it.

Social learning

Social learning is not exactly new anymore and nowadays the changes in the structure of the workforce often makes the use of social learning an integral part of learning and development.

Distributed workforces where internal social media networks for learning and development play a critical role in the seamless exchange of ideas, as well as increasing numbers of millennials and GenZ – who are used to communicate via social channels – in the workforce bear witness to this.

Adaptive learning, AI and virtual reality

As technology advances, new doors are opening to create adaptive learning experiences. No two learners are the same and in adaptive learning, the instructions are delivered based on individuals’ preferences and inputs.

Virtual reality and AI applications like ChatGPT also impact the training and development landscape in major ways. The concepts of augmented reality can be used to great effect to create a real environment for teaching complex concepts.

Game-based learning and gamification are another great way to make learning more engaging, memorable, and motivating and the technology is already within reach for most organisations.

It's time to invest in professional communication
It's time to invest in professional communication

Issued by Wits Plus 10 Jul 2023

Learning trends and tools, digital applications and preferred (or most suitable) delivery methods may change and evolve over time. However, the need for organisations to help their employees perform better in their jobs remains a constant.
Ultimately, the role of organisational learning and development is to build training programmes that will make employees realise their true potential and benefit the entire organisation as a result.

NextOptions
Wits Plus
If life and your career is a full-time job and you can't study full-time but you need to learn more to earn more or advance yourself then Wits Plus is definitely for you.
Read more: learning and development, Wits Plus



Related

It's time to invest in professional communication
Wits PlusIt's time to invest in professional communication10 Jul 2023
LISTEN: Managing your part-time studies and motivation
Wits PlusLISTEN: Managing your part-time studies and motivation20 Jun 2023
Fitting your studies into your lifestyle
Wits PlusFitting your studies into your lifestyle12 Jun 2023
Part-time study towards Honours in Quantity Surveying and Construction Management
Wits PlusPart-time study towards Honours in Quantity Surveying and Construction Management29 May 2023
LISTEN: Alumni tips for part-time students
Wits PlusLISTEN: Alumni tips for part-time students23 May 2023
A good time to study corporate governance?
Wits PlusA good time to study corporate governance?15 May 2023
Michael Hanly, Managing Director of New Leaf Technologies
#BizTrends2023: What trends will shape e-learning in 2023 and beyond?9 Jan 2023
LISTEN: Short courses are changing the education landscape
LISTEN: Short courses are changing the education landscape10 Nov 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz