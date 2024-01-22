Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Wits PlusNorthlink CollegeEduvosEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Skills Training Company news South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Enhanced learning and training in 2024

    Issued by Wits Plus
    22 Jan 2024
    22 Jan 2024
    Wits Plus can help you to create an effective training strategy for 2024.
    Enhanced learning and training in 2024

    The start of a new year is a good time for companies to address their learning and training needs for the upcoming year. Identifying and addressing skill gaps and training requirements is crucial for staying competitive and ensuring that your team is well-equipped to tackle future challenges.

    Identify your training needs

    The first step in any successful training strategy is to identify the areas within your organisation that require improvement. Whether it's upskilling in digital marketing, data analysis, or enhancing communication and problem-solving skills within your customer service team, pinpointing these needs is essential.

    One of Wits Plus’s core strengths is our ability to conduct a comprehensive needs analysis. This involves a detailed assessment of your organisation's current skills and future requirements. We collaborate closely with your learning and development team to identify specific competencies and knowledge gaps that need to be addressed.

    Plan training for 2024

    Once you've identified your organisation's training needs, the next step is a roll-out plan for the upcoming year. Developing a comprehensive training plan can seem like a daunting task, but it doesn't have to be. Wits Plus can also help you to streamline this process and create an effective training strategy – based on the needs analysis – that aligns with your goals.

    Flexible training delivery

    We understand that each organisation has unique needs and constraints. That's why our training programmes are highly flexible. Our courses have various delivery methods, including in-person classes, workshops, and some self-paced online courses. Furthermore, we can also work with you to schedule training sessions at times that are convenient for your team, minimising disruption to your daily operations.

    Taking the next step

    If you're interested in partnering with Wits Plus to address your organisation's training needs for 2024, the next step is to schedule a consultation with our team. During this meeting, we'll explore your specific requirements, objectives, and challenges. We'll outline a tailored plan for conducting a needs analysis and designing the right training programmes for your workforce.

    Enhancing your organisation's learning and training initiatives for 2024 is a critical investment in your team's success. With Wits Plus as your partner, you can expect a comprehensive approach, flexibility in training delivery, and a commitment to helping your organisation thrive in the ever-evolving business landscape.

    Contact the Wits Plus team to schedule your consultation today.

    Read more: corporate training, Wits Plus
    NextOptions


    Wits Plus
    If life and your career is a full-time job and you can't study full-time but you need to learn more to earn more or advance yourself then Wits Plus is definitely for you.

    Related

    The reasons why you should study corporate governance
    Wits PlusThe reasons why you should study corporate governance
    Invest in tailored adult education
    Wits PlusInvest in tailored adult education
    Here's why you should learn sign language
    Wits PlusHere's why you should learn sign language
    Self-awareness as a workplace tool
    Wits PlusSelf-awareness as a workplace tool
    The continuous evolution of learning and development
    Wits PlusThe continuous evolution of learning and development
    It's time to invest in professional communication
    Wits PlusIt's time to invest in professional communication
    LISTEN: Managing your part-time studies and motivation
    Wits PlusLISTEN: Managing your part-time studies and motivation
    Fitting your studies into your lifestyle
    Wits PlusFitting your studies into your lifestyle
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz