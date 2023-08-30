Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Women's MonthNedbank IMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

Bullion PR & CommunicationEduvosWits PlusHasso Plattner d-school AfrikaRichfield Graduate Institute of TechnologyBET SoftwareFalse Bay CollegeIgnition GroupFundiConnectRegent Business SchoolNorth-West University (NWU)The Publicity WorkshopEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Skills Training Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Education jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Here's why you should learn sign language

30 Aug 2023
Issued by: Wits Plus
Did you know that sign language is now recognised as South Africa's twelfth official language? President Cyril Ramaphosa signed the South African Sign Language Bill into law on 19 July 2023.
Here's why you should learn sign language

A press release from the Presidency states: “The recognition of South African Sign Language (SASL) as the 12th official language is an important step towards the realisation of the rights of persons who are Deaf or hard of hearing.”

As you are probably aware, September is Deaf Awareness Month and the Language School at Wits Plus is pleased to share more information.

The aim of Deaf awareness month

The World Federation of the Deaf first observed the International Day of the Deaf in 1958 and it has been observed every year since then.

The aim of Deaf awareness month is to encourage people to learn sign language, and to learn about Deaf culture.

In September every year, the focus is on awareness of the social exclusion that Deaf people may face and to encourage the inclusion of Deaf people in society. The month also raises awareness of sign language, which helps Deaf people communicate and makes society more accessible to everyone.

Here's why you should learn sign language

South African Sign Language

South African Sign Language (SASL) is the first language of Deaf children who are born to Deaf parents. Have a look at the timeline of the development of SASL, all the way back from 1863.

SASL plays several roles in the Deaf community. Deaf people use this language to interact with each other and to pass on cultural knowledge and is therefore a defining aspect of belonging to Deaf culture.

It’s worth noting that while it is a first language for the Deaf community, many hearing people also communicate through sign language with children, friends and family and colleagues who are Deaf.

Interacting with a Deaf person

Here are some dos and don’ts when interacting with a Deaf person:

  • Do face the Deaf person directly and maintain eye contact when speaking to them.
  • Don’t turn around, move away, or look elsewhere while speaking to a Deaf person.
  • Do speak clearly and make sure that your mouth movement is natural.
  • Don’t speak if they are not looking at you or just speak at them as if they can hear you.

SASL courses available at the Language School

The Language School at Wits Plus offers a number of SASL courses, from level 1 to level 3.

The course facilitators are first language proficient and have also been trained to teach both hearing and non-hearing students. SASL courses are offered part-time and run over 10 weeks.

View more information about the courses and upcoming intakes.

NextOptions
Wits Plus
If life and your career is a full-time job and you can't study full-time but you need to learn more to earn more or advance yourself then Wits Plus is definitely for you.
Read more: Cyril Ramaphosa, sign language, SASL, Wits Plus

Related

Minister in the Presidency for Electricity, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa. Source: x.com
Ramokgopa sheds more light on China energy deals1 day ago
Source: Supplied. SA President Cyril Ramaphosa in a pull-aside meeting with UN Secretary General HE António Guterres on the margins of the Brics-Africa Outreach and Brics Plus Dialogue which took place at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg.
#BRICS2023 triumph: The week that shaped inclusive global dialogue25 Aug 2023
Source: Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco).
South Africa to host Chinese President Xi Jinping ahead of 15th Brics Summit21 Aug 2023
Source: Twitter@PresidencyZA
#BRICS2023: Ramaphosa stresses non-alignment20 Aug 2023
Public Sector Leaders celebrates Women's Month
Topco MediaPublic Sector Leaders celebrates Women's Month16 Aug 2023
UCT to develop sign language as one of the languages for its currently reviewed language policy
UCT to develop sign language as one of the languages for its currently reviewed language policy14 Aug 2023
Self-awareness as a workplace tool
Wits PlusSelf-awareness as a workplace tool14 Aug 2023
Source: South African Presidency.
Russia-Africa Summit kicks off tomorrow26 Jul 2023

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz