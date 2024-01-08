Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Wits PlusBataEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Higher Education Company news South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    The reasons why you should study corporate governance

    Issued by Wits Plus
    8 Jan 2024
    8 Jan 2024
    Guidance for aspiring corporate governance professionals.
    The reasons why you should study corporate governance

    Corporate governance covers the mechanisms by which companies are held accountable and entails the structure of rules, relationships, systems and processes through which authority is exercised and controlled in corporations.

    Corporate governance determines how the company's goals are defined and achieved, how risk is monitored and evaluated, and how performance is optimised. King IV™ promotes good corporate governance in South Africa, as does the law. The responsibilities of directors are emphasised in King IV™ and an environment of effective and ethical leadership is promoted. Principles associated with ethical leadership include integrity, competence, responsibility, accountability, fairness, and transparency.

    The role of the professional in governance

    Professionals charged with ensuring good governance practices within an organisation play an important role in enforcing and promoting high standards of ethical behaviour, integrity and compliance. In particular, the person has a significant impact on the level and quality of the organisation's corporate governance and governance culture and often has a pivotal role in assisting the board to achieve the entity's vision and strategy.

    The governance professional’s activities encompass legal and regulatory duties and obligations, as well as additional responsibilities assigned by the employer. These professionals perform their administrative roles at an executive level and are the primary source of advice on governance to their board. They are senior professionals trained in law, finance, governance, risk and strategy.

    What is a corporate governance professional?

    The professional can hold different titles, depending on the organisation’s requirements. You may be called company secretary, risk manager, compliance officer, legal counsel, financial manager or governance adviser. CGISA caters to all types of governance professionals with the choice of two chartered routes namely:

  • Chartered secretary – for company secretaries
  • Chartered governance professional – for other governance professionals

    Both of these chartered designations enable professionals to serve as governance professionals within an organisation, irrespective of their specific title. A ‘chartered’ designation is used to indicate professional competence and is awarded to individuals who are skilled or qualified in a particular field of work.

    Studying corporate governance

    The Chartered Governance Institute in South Africa (CGISA) offers an international qualification in corporate governance recognised in more than 80 countries. Wits Plus is one of the accredited skills development providers and offers the programme as convenient stand-alone short courses.

    This international qualifying programme for chartered secretaries and chartered governance professionals aims to respond to the continued growth and diversification of corporate governance. The programme addresses the needs of students and employers while expanding the scope of the chartered qualification.

    You can still apply to study corporate governance courses in 2024 with Wits Plus.

    • NextOptions


    Wits Plus
    If life and your career is a full-time job and you can't study full-time but you need to learn more to earn more or advance yourself then Wits Plus is definitely for you.

    Related

    Invest in tailored adult education
    Wits PlusInvest in tailored adult education
    Here's why you should learn sign language
    Wits PlusHere's why you should learn sign language
    Self-awareness as a workplace tool
    Wits PlusSelf-awareness as a workplace tool
    The continuous evolution of learning and development
    Wits PlusThe continuous evolution of learning and development
    It's time to invest in professional communication
    Wits PlusIt's time to invest in professional communication
    LISTEN: Managing your part-time studies and motivation
    Wits PlusLISTEN: Managing your part-time studies and motivation
    Fitting your studies into your lifestyle
    Wits PlusFitting your studies into your lifestyle
    Part-time study towards Honours in Quantity Surveying and Construction Management
    Wits PlusPart-time study towards Honours in Quantity Surveying and Construction Management
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz