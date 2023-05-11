RedHub business pitch powered by Regent

On May 3, 2023, Regent Business School's (RBS) Regent Enterprise Development Hub (redHub) hosted the third annual Business Plan Pitch Competition for aspiring entrepreneurs enrolled in the Higher Certificate Entrepreneurship programme. Ten students from RBS campuses in Johannesburg, Pretoria, Cape Town, and Durban gathered at the hybrid event to showcase their business ideas and strategies to a panel of industry leaders in youth and small business development which included representatives from Junior Achievement South Africa, the Small Enterprise Development Agency (SEDA) and RBS.

Regent Business School ILeadLab technician, Sizwe Madikizela with student Yousuf Majola who won third place in the Business Plan Pitch Competition with his gamers’ merchandise service.

Aided by their PowerPoint presentations, presenters had 12-minutes to pitch their ideas. In the end, three ideas emerged as the judges’ choices, each receiving R30,000 from a pool of R150,000 in potential funding, while two presenters were asked to demonstrate proof of concept (POC) to help convince the judges of the potential for their ideas.

The Business Plan Pitch Competition provides a unique opportunity for our students to showcase their ideas and receive feedback from industry experts.

– Hoosen Essof, redHub manager

The winners of the Business Plan Pitch Competition are:

Shepherds Foodlot founded by friends Sbu Naapai and Kelvin Khumalo, a Johannesburg based agri-business that focuses on livestock.



Sweet Sugar Stop owned by Cape Town based Athraa Pastor whose business provides on-demand confectionery delivery.



owned by Cape Town based Athraa Pastor whose business provides on-demand confectionery delivery. Minos Treasury a gamers’ merchandise service created by Sa'id Yasiem from Cape Town.

The Business Plan Pitch Competition is one of redHub’s three flagship events aimed at mainstreaming and nurturing the skills of aspiring entrepreneurs. The competition challenges students to present their business ideas in a clear and concise manner while demonstrating sustainability and innovation. Through the competition, redHub aims to provide practical education, training, and mentorship opportunities for early-stage entrepreneurs, helping them to develop disruptive and innovative skills.

Regent Business School redHub manager, Hoosen Essof (far right) with the Business Plan Pitch Competition winning team Sbu Naapai and Kelvin Khumalo from Shepherds Foodlot.

Commenting on the event, redHub manager, Hoosen Essof, said: “We’re thrilled to see such a high level of energy, passion and entrepreneurial spirit among our students. The Business Plan Pitch Competition provides a unique opportunity for our students to showcase their ideas and receive feedback from industry experts. We’re proud of all the participants and are excited to see where their entrepreneurial journeys take them.”

For more information about redHub and the Business Plan Pitch Competition, https://redhub.regent.ac.za/business-plan-pitch-2023/.

