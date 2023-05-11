RedHub business pitch powered by Regent

Aided by their PowerPoint presentations, presenters had 12-minutes to pitch their ideas. In the end, three ideas emerged as the judges’ choices, each receiving R30,000 from a pool of R150,000 in potential funding, while two presenters were asked to demonstrate proof of concept (POC) to help convince the judges of the potential for their ideas.
The winners of the Business Plan Pitch Competition are:
The Business Plan Pitch Competition is one of redHub’s three flagship events aimed at mainstreaming and nurturing the skills of aspiring entrepreneurs. The competition challenges students to present their business ideas in a clear and concise manner while demonstrating sustainability and innovation. Through the competition, redHub aims to provide practical education, training, and mentorship opportunities for early-stage entrepreneurs, helping them to develop disruptive and innovative skills.
Commenting on the event, redHub manager, Hoosen Essof, said: “We’re thrilled to see such a high level of energy, passion and entrepreneurial spirit among our students. The Business Plan Pitch Competition provides a unique opportunity for our students to showcase their ideas and receive feedback from industry experts. We’re proud of all the participants and are excited to see where their entrepreneurial journeys take them.”
