UP-PUA applications 2023

The University of Pretoria Pre-University Academy (UP-PUA) is a Senate-approved programme which will operate from the Groenkloof, Mamelodi and Hatfield Campuses and the Veterinary Science Campus in 2023. The programme's main aim is to (i) prepare learners to qualify for tertiary studies by equipping them with a conceptual understanding of Science, and Mathematics concepts, enhancing mathematical and scientific skills and developing inter and intrapersonal skills; and (ii) prepare learners to succeed and thrive in their university studies.

The UP-PUA offers five programmes for the diverse educational needs of learners from Grades 8-12. It provides academic enrichment in Mathematics, Physical Sciences (Chemistry/Physics), Natural Sciences, Academic and Creative Writing/English, Computer Literacy, and Philosophy, as well as Academic Readiness and Support. Some programmes have trans-disciplinary offerings.

The UP-PUA is advertising for suitable applicants for 2023 for the:

Virtual Enriched Blended Learning Programme at the Mamelodi Campus for Grades 8 and Grade 9. Please note there are limited spaces for both Grade 9 learners; and



. Please note there are limited spaces for both Grade 9 learners; and Virtual Enriched Blended Learning Programme at the Groenkloof Campus for Grades 10 and Grade 11 starting in January 2023. Please Note there are limited spaces for both Grade 10 and Grade 11 learners.

Mamelodi Campus progamme

UP-PUA CORE Programme 1

This programme is offered on selected Saturdays and during school holidays for Grades 8 and 9.

Eligibility:

Grade 8: Learners achieving 60% and above in each of Mathematics, Natural Sciences and English in the final school marks in Grade 7



: Learners achieving 60% and above in each of Mathematics, Natural Sciences and English in the final school marks in Grade 7 Grade 9: Learners achieving 65% and above in each of Mathematics, Natural Sciences and English in the final school marks in Grade 8

Cost per year



Grade 8: R2000 per year, payable in three instalments of 40% (R800) by the end of February; 30% (R600) in April; 30% (R600) in July



: R2000 per year, payable in three instalments of 40% (R800) by the end of February; 30% (R600) in April; 30% (R600) in July Grade 9: R2500 per year, payable in three instalments of 40% (R1000) by the end of February; 30% (R750) in April; 30% (R750) in July

Baseline assessment and commencement of lessons: 11 February 2023.

Groenkloof Campus

Grade 10: Learners achieving 50% and above in each of Mathematics, Natural Sciences and English in their final school marks in Grade 9.



: Learners achieving 50% and above in each of Mathematics, Natural Sciences and English in their final school marks in Grade 9. Grade 11: New applicants learners achieving 60% and above in each of Mathematics, Physical Sciences and English in their final school marks in Grade 10.

Cost of the Programme:

Quintiles (4-5 schools): R5000 per year, payable in three instalments of: 40% (R2000) during registration; 30% (R1500) in April and 30% (R1500) in July.

Quintiles (1-3 schools): R3500 per year, payable in three instalments of: 40% (R1400) during registration; 30% (R1050) in April and 30% (R1050) in July.

For more information on the school quintiles, contact your school principal.

Selection / Admission Test

Learners are required to write an entrance selection test and will be accepted based on their performance on the selection test.



Conditionally accepted learners will be invited to write the selection test via SMS or email.

Please make sure your contact information (cellphone number and email) is accurately recorded on your online application form. Learners who qualify will be notified. Please note: no other feedback will be given to learners.

How to apply

All applications are online and will open on 15 December 2022 and close on 20 January 2023.

Apply here

Required documents

Online applications must be accompanied by the following documents:

A scanned (PDF) copy of your final 2022 results.



A scanned (PDF) copy of your ID or your birth certificate; and



A scanned (PDF) copy of your proof of residential address (NOT postal address).

Please note that the required documents are compulsory and incomplete applications will not be processed. Ensure that the copies that you attached are readable. Use apps like CamScanner and Microsoft Office Lens for good-quality scans if you do not have access to a scanner.

Please note that if you are enrolled in the UP-PUA you are not automatically enrolled for UP.

Should you need assistance to apply online, come to the Mamelodi Campus from 10:00 – 14:00 on the following dates:

16 – 23 December 2022



9 – 20 January 2023

Bursary opportunity

Deserving learners who obtain 80% or more on the admission test in Mathematics, English and Physical Sciences will get a bursary subject to all relevant documents being submitted.

For more information:

Contact the Pre-University Academy Office from the details below:

Email: az.ca.pu@aup

WhatsApp (messages only): 061 625 0258