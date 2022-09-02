Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

3RCBizcommunity.comBataWits PlusSnapplifyMint GroupMiWayMilpark EducationRegent Business SchoolEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Higher Education News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Education jobs

  • Graphic Designer Johannesburg
  • Student Acquisition Advisor Cape Town
  • Buildings and Maintenance Officer Durban
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    SA to establish Artificial Intelligence Institute

    2 Sep 2022
    South Africa intends to enhance the teaching of robotics and coding in public schools through the establishment of an Artificial Intelligence (AI) Institute.
    Image source: luchschen –
    Image source: luchschen – 123RF.com

    Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said the AI Institute is being established in partnership with institutions of higher learning, in particular the Johannesburg Business School of the University of Johannesburg and the Tshwane University of Technology, which are co-founder institutions together with the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies.

    “It is essential that we invest significantly to provide our youth with access to modern training, skill sets and formal education. To achieve this, our Department of Basic Education has introduced robotics and coding as school subjects in primary and high schools.

    “At present, learners in over a 1,000 schools are designing and producing robots both for gaming and to complete tasks the learners find tedious for human completion.

    “Next year, learners in these and additional schools that will join this category will compete in a National Robotics Development Challenge,” the Minister said on Thursday during the G20 Digital Economy Ministers Meeting in Bali, Indonesia.

    Government’s focus on digital skills includes creating platforms to support and promote the ability of the youth, and small and medium enterprises, in particular start-ups to develop digital content.

    “In this regard, South Africa will launch an App Store to be known as DigiTech on the 13 September 2022. We have undertaken to our sister countries within Africa to ensure that content producers from the rest of the Africa can have their Apps enrolled on the DigiTech App Store,” the Minister said.

    Bridging the digital divide

    With technology changing how people work and live, Ntshavheni said governments have the responsibility to continue to use technology as a primary catalyst for change in the world that should advance accessible public services, inclusive growth, and sustainable development.

    She noted that the Covid-19 pandemic exposed the negative impact of the digital divide in human development in particular the poor.

    “In South Africa and the majority of the developing world, in particular in Africa, where the poor remained unconnected, the poor were severely marginalised during the Covid-19 pandemic because they were excluded from accessing basic services such as education, health and ability to work.

    “It is for this reason that we prioritised and concluded the licensing of the high demand spectrum and also secured the commitment of our telecommunications regulator to ensure that the Frequency Spectrum licence holders contribute towards the national broadband penetration objectives by connecting key public institutions such as schools, health facilities, and traditional authorities.

    “In addition, this year we will finalise the roadmap towards the deployment of 4G and 5G networks including to rural towns. We continue to work to attain the objectives of our South Africa Connect programme to ensure that we attain universal access to the internet by 2024,” the Minister said.

    Government is also extending email addresses to all learners/students in public schools and their parents as part of requirements of basic e-learning.

    NextOptions


    SOURCE

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
    Read more: University of Johannesburg, Tshwane University of Technology, TUT, coding in schools, robotics education, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, teach coding, robotics in schools

    Related

    Source © Mark Bowden Marketers need to clarify some of the misperceptions about the role of marketing in the boardroom
    7 steps to clarify the role of marketing in the boardroom1 day ago
    Woolworths partners with Loeries for Student Portfolio Bootcamp
    Woolworths partners with Loeries for Student Portfolio Bootcamp1 Aug 2022
    Image source: bowie15 –
    Learn to code from anywhere - holiday bootcamp for kids7 Jul 2022
    Source:
    #SaveFreeTV campaign welcomes ConCourt decision on ASO30 Jun 2022
    Spectrum: Telcos erecting next generation 5G networks
    Spectrum: Telcos erecting next generation 5G networks19 May 2022
    UJ explores effect of electricity crisis on Black working-class in townships
    UJ explores effect of electricity crisis on Black working-class in townships29 Apr 2022
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz