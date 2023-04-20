Honda Civic Type R breaks Nürburgring lap record for FWD vehicles

A new record has been set by the latest Honda Civic Type R model at the Nürburgring Nordschleife in Germany. The Type R recorded a lap time of seven minutes and 44.881 seconds, making it the fastest lap time for a front-wheel drive car at the Nürburgring.

Image supplied

Hideki Kakinuma, Civic Type R development leader, said the following on the new record:

“To our Civic Type R fans all over the world:

“Under the concept of ‘Ultimate Sport 2.0,’ we developed the all-new Civic Type R with the spirit of ‘going beyond our past achievements’ and strived for the ultimate FWD sports car by refining the ‘essential value’ and ‘emotional appeal’ unique only to our Type R models.

“Since the start of sales in Japan in September 2022, we have received numerous customer feedback from all around the world filled with amazement and joy, far exceeding our expectations. However, we still had one more mission to fulfil, which was to claim the title of the world’s fastest FWD car with a record Nürburgring lap time.

“Six years after the lap record was set by the previous-generation Civic Type R (FK8), we reached this new dimension as a result of all of the passion we poured in and all the advancements we made for this Type R model. Finally, our wish to share this title with all Type R fans all around the world came true.”

Technologies behind the fastest lap time

Based on the 2l Vtec Turbo engine inherited from the previous-generation Civic Type R, the engine performance was further improved to deliver a maximum output of 243kW and maximum torque of 420Nm through the adoption of an all-new turbocharger and other advancements.

Cooling performance along with heat release and aerodynamic performance was improved through various measures, such as the enlargement of the front grille opening area and the effective opening area of the ​​radiator.

By adopting detail-oriented body parts designs both in the front and rear of the vehicle, the downforce was enhanced effectively, which realised stability while driving at the vehicle’s full potential.

For the two-piece disc brake system, inherited from the previous-generation Civic Type R, the master power characteristics were modified to further improve the controllability of the brake for the entire speed range, from low speed to high speed.