Audi to enter Formula 1 in 2026

From 2026 Audi will compete in the Fia Formula 1 World Championship with a specially developed power unit. The project will be based at Audi Sport's facility in Neuburg near Ingolstadt and is the first time in more than a decade that a Formula 1 power train will be built in Germany.

Source: Audi media center

Audi announced its entry at a press conference at the Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps.

At the event, Markus Duesmann, chairman of the board of management of Audi AG, and Oliver Hoffmann, member of the board of management for technical development, answered questions in the company of Formula 1 president and CEO Stefano Domenicali and Mohammed ben Sulayem, president of the International Automobile Federation.

“Motorsport is an integral part of Audi’s DNA,” says Duesmann.

“Formula 1 is both a global stage for our brand and a highly challenging development laboratory. The combination of high performance and competition is always a driver of innovation and technology transfer in our industry. With the new rules, now is the right time for us to get involved. After all, Formula 1 and Audi both pursue clear sustainability goals.”

The key to getting involved is the world’s most popular racing series is the clear plan to become more sustainable and cost-efficient.

The new technical rules, which will apply from 2026, focus on greater electrification and advanced sustainable fuel. In addition to the existing cap on costs for teams, a cost cap for power unit manufacturers will be introduced in 2023.

In addition, Formula 1 has set itself the ambitious goal of being a carbon-neutral racing series by 2030.

Actively shaping Formula 1’s transformation

Oliver Hoffmann, member of the board for technical development, says:

“In view of the major technological leaps that the series is making towards sustainability in 2026, we can speak of a new Formula 1. Formula 1 is transforming, and Audi wants to actively support this journey. A close link between our Formula 1 project and Audi AG’s Technical Development department will enable synergies.”

From 2026, the electric power output for the power units, consisting of an electric motor, battery, control electronics, and a combustion engine, will increase sharply compared to today’s Formula 1 drive systems.

The electric motor will then be nearly as powerful as the combustion engine, which has an output of about 400 kW (544 hp). The highly efficient 1.6l turbo engine