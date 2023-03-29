Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

#StartupStoryBiz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Sumitomo DunlopBroad MediaTiger Wheel & TyreEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Manufacturing & Parts Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Automotive jobs

MoreSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Dunlop pumps up adventure with Mal Kamper Season 2

29 Mar 2023
Issued by: Sumitomo Dunlop
Dunlop Tyres South Africa renewed its partnership with the wildly popular adventure television series, Mal Kamper (Crazy Camper), which made its television debut last year and was back for a second season this year. The 13-episode Season 2 aired on kykNET (DStv channel 144), following intrepid adventurer, Dewald Visser, as he embarked on a thrilling journey through some of the most uncharted territories in South Africa.
Dunlop pumps up adventure with Mal Kamper Season 2

Viewers tuned in eagerly to track Visser’s adventures across the rough and rugged terrain of South Africa in his fully equipped Suzuki Jimny and trailer, fitted with Dunlop tyres.

Sumitomo Rubber South Africa (SRSA), which manufactures and distributes the iconic Dunlop tyre brand, is a strong supporter of South Africa’s tourism sector, encouraging locals to take the road and explore all that the country has on offer.

As a brand, Dunlop has always been passionate about adventure and the great outdoors, and we believe that Mal Kamper perfectly embodies this spirit of adventure.
– Lubin Ozoux

CEO Lubin Ozoux said, “We were thrilled to continue our partnership with Mal Kamper for a second season. As a brand, Dunlop has always been passionate about adventure and the great outdoors, and we believe that Mal Kamper perfectly embodies this spirit of adventure. We loved seeing our Grandtrek AT5 tyres put to the test as Dewald took on some of the most challenging roads and off-road terrain in the country.”

Dunlop, through its Grandtrek range of SUV and 4x4 tyres, boasts an extensive choice of durable and reliable SUV and 4x4 tyres, which are perfect for a safe and comfortable ride, whether you’re taking on offroad or urban adventures.

Mal Kamper takes on the road with Dunlop
Mal Kamper takes on the road with Dunlop

Issued by Sumitomo Dunlop 3 Jan 2022

Visser, a creator and presenter of outdoor lifestyle, adventure, sport, and travel content, has been travelling South Africa and the world for two decades, but was relatively new to camping when he filmed Season 1.

"We had some thrilling adventures in this new season and can't wait for viewers to see what more we have in store for them," said Visser.

"Our partnership with Dunlop Tyres South Africa has been a key part of our success, and we were excited to once again have their support as we took on some of the most challenging landscapes in the country. We hope to inspire viewers to embrace their sense of adventure and explore the beauty of South Africa's great outdoors," he added.

Dunlop pumps up adventure with Mal Kamper Season 2

With its stunning landscapes, diverse wildlife, and breathtaking natural beauty, South Africa is a country made for adventure. From overlanding in remote locations, to river adventures, desert escapades, off-road cuisine and getting the adrenaline pumping with some exhilarating outdoor activities, Visser and his Dunlop Grandtrek tyres took on snow, water, mud, sand and mountains with ease.

The second season of Mal Kamper is aired on kykNET (DStv channel 144) every Saturday evening at 6.30pm from 7 January until 1 April 2023. Repeats are shown every Sunday at 12.30pm, Monday at 2.30pm, Tuesday at 4pm and Friday at 9.30pm.

Viewers can also catch up on missed episodes on DSTV Catch-up and the DSTV Now app. The first season of Mal Kamper is also still available on Showmax.

For more information on how Dunlop Grandtrek tyres can take you to places uncharted, visit www.grandtrek.co.za.

NextOptions
Sumitomo Dunlop
Sumitomo Rubber South Africa, known as Sumitomo Dunlop, is a leading tyre manufacturing organisation in South Africa. Sumitomo Dunlop manufactures the Dunlop, Sumitomo and Falken tyre brands for Africa.
Read more: Dunlop Tyres, Sumitomo Rubber, Lubin Ozoux, Dewald Visser, Mal Kamper

Related

Sumitomo Rubber SA pledges investments ahead of Dunlop Ladysmith plant's 50th anniversary
Sumitomo DunlopSumitomo Rubber SA pledges investments ahead of Dunlop Ladysmith plant's 50th anniversary22 Mar 2023
Dunlop Direzza tyres powering Toyota Gazoo Racing South Africa GR Cup
Sumitomo DunlopDunlop Direzza tyres powering Toyota Gazoo Racing South Africa GR Cup20 Mar 2023
Dunlop welcomes Formula Vee race series as motorsport season gets underway
Sumitomo DunlopDunlop welcomes Formula Vee race series as motorsport season gets underway17 Mar 2023
Dunlop revved up for action at Backdraft Production Series
Sumitomo DunlopDunlop revved up for action at Backdraft Production Series16 Mar 2023
Dunlop Tyres unveils partnership with BMW M Performance Parts Race Series
Sumitomo DunlopDunlop Tyres unveils partnership with BMW M Performance Parts Race Series15 Mar 2023
Practice and prep key to master a sport
Sumitomo DunlopPractice and prep key to master a sport28 Feb 2023
Sumitomo Rubber SA CEO appointed as chair of tyre industry body
Sumitomo DunlopSumitomo Rubber SA CEO appointed as chair of tyre industry body23 Feb 2023
Dunlop Tyres SA's new venture aims to deliver technical, training and retail expertise to industry
Sumitomo DunlopDunlop Tyres SA's new venture aims to deliver technical, training and retail expertise to industry14 Feb 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz