    Simphiwe Dana set to dazzle Cape Town this January

    10 Jan 2024
    10 Jan 2024
    The creative songwriter, singer and social activist Simphiwe Dana is excited to announce the return of Moya at the Artscape Theatre in The Mother City later this month.
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    Following sold-out performances in 2022 and 2023 in Johannesburg, two nights of Moya will transport Cape Town patrons on a mystical journey with different segments of acapella music arranged by the incomparable Titi Luzipo.

    This production is set in spiritual intimacy which is the best predictor of one's marital intimacy and well-being through the lens of spiritual meaning.

    Moya revaluates the relationship with the creator's meaning and purpose in one's life. Directed by artistic director and choreographer Gregory Maqoma, Moya will be staged at the Artscape Theatre on 26 & 27 January 2024, with a creative fusion of contemporary African dance and movement by dynamic dancers of Vuyani Dance Theatre.

    Simphiwe Dana, known for her creative social commentary and activism through music as a political art form has collaborated with the internationally acclaimed, Maqoma to creatively fuse the importance of partnership showcasing an interaction of the arts.

    Having to work together on other projects has strengthened their relationship that has also served as a continuing inspiration for them to expand and keep exploring the possibilities within their work.

    Moya, was born out of a need for me to find peace and solace after losing my mother in 2021. This production has grown and touched not only me at my time of loss but the audience that has watched the show in the previous seasons. As we journey on together with my collaborators on this work we are looking to touch more and more people through the work by presenting the show in other cities. Join us at Artscape for two nights only on the 26 and 27 January 2024 as we deconstruct my catalogue and take it back to its acapella roots.” says Dana.

    Show information

    • Friday 26 January 2024 at 19:30pm.
    • Saturday 27 January 2024 at 19:30pm.

    Tickets are available from Webtickets.co.za or at Pick n Pay Stores and range between R500–R700 each.

    Artscape Theatre, Simphiwe Dana, Vuyani Dance Theatre, Gregory Maqoma
    26th Basa Awards celebrates symbiotic partnerships
    The creative genius of Gregory Maqoma honoured as 2023 Basa Awards featured artist
