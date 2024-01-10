Local food entrepreneurs urged to apply to V&A Waterfront's incubation programme

The V&A Waterfront is searching for eight local food entrepreneurs to participate in its Makers Landing Kitchen Incubator Programme which aims to nurture and empower food entrepreneurs by providing them with access to business development support and specialised kitchen equipment to enable sustainable business growth and resilience.

During the incubation programme, food entrepreneurs gain access to business development training, mentorship and technical support, market and finance opportunities, events, product development and specialised kitchen equipment. This approach is designed to develop their product offering and entrepreneurship skills while providing a practical learning experience.

The incubation programme is broken down into three phases:

The pre-incubation phase (three months) is dedicated to identifying gaps in the business, key focus areas and building a strategy for future growth. This includes selection, contracting, baseline assessments and development maps.

The incubation phase (five months) provides a comprehensive business development programme to prepare the entrepreneur for running a successful food business and scaling its operation which includes but is not limited to regular health checks to assess implementation, scale of operations (funding readiness, market support and funding opportunities), brand development, media and public relations, market readiness and bespoke programme technical support.

The growth phase (four months) focuses on marketing exposure, unlocking growth opportunities, and building a sustainable brand and business.

Applications close: 29 January 2024. Visit https://www.makerslanding.co.za/learn for more information.