Argo Tractors opens new facility in SA

Argo Tractors recently celebrated the opening of its brand new, state-of-the-art facility in Kempton Park, South Africa. "The initial ground-breaking work commenced on 1 June 2021 and one year later, we have the privilege to officially open the new facility that will also be the new headquarters of Argo Tractors in South Africa," said Godfried Heydenrych, managing director of Argo Tractors SA.

Supporting localisation and job creation

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Heydenrych said the facility was strategically positioned to meet the ongoing demands of producers across Southern Africa. "I believe this new facility will serve to provide excellent customer service to our clients. This investment not only shows our commitment to regional agriculture but also demonstrates our ambition to effectively address the needs of our customers and utilise cutting-edge technology to help increase yields, improve livelihoods and ensure sustained food production.”He added that this modern facility will be home to an advanced training centre that will provide the necessary technical support to Argo’s dealer network. "The building was specifically designed and built to meet the expanding needs of the Argo customers and will be a cutting-edge operational site dedicated to high-performance products and services and will allow us to host special events for our dealers and customers."Located in Pomona Kempton Park, the 6,000 m² facility is equipped with nine assembly bays which will be utilised to locally assemble tractors and implements that will reduce shipping cost and supports localisation and job creation. The latest technology in agricultural tractors and equipment will be on display in the 700 m² showroom."We are committed to providing our customers with world class equipment matched by outstanding service," Heydenrych said. "The new facility will equip our employees and dealers with the support they need not only regarding sales but most importantly, to grow customer relations and after-sale service. I thoroughly believe that this new facility will enable us to build on the significant progress that we have made over recent years in the tractor market and further drive our customer service and business growth in Africa."The full operation of the company including the administrative, marketing, sales, technical support and parts, as well as training recently relocated to the facility. "This move serves to emphasise our continued investment in our products, people, facilities and capacity-building," Heydenrych said."In March we cut the ribbon at our new branch premises in Germany, and before that, we did the same in France and Spain," underlined Simeone Morra, corporate business Director of Argo Tractors. "Now, in South Africa, our expansion project is proceeding at a steady pace, confirming the attention we pay to a market, which we consider crucial and where we have a firmly established presence since 1999. We are confident that Landini and McCormick tractors and related services for technological, innovative and customer-oriented agriculture will continue to be very well received in South Africa."