The Plant Powered Show returns, debuts in Johannesburg

The Plant Powered Show - which continues to bring the plant-based, vegetarian, vegan and conscious living revolution to a mainstream audience - returns to Cape Town in May and makes its long-awaited Gauteng debut in August.

Image supplied

One of the main attractions at both shows will be The Checkers Plant Kitchen, powered by Simple Truth. Checkers – who is a sponsor of this attraction for the second time – will also be showcasing their exciting and diverse plant-based food range.

The Plant Powered Show is not only aimed at vegans and vegetarians but also flexitarians, reducetarians, sports enthusiasts, individuals who have compromised their health and those looking for healthier and more ethical lifestyle choices for themselves and their family as well as trade professionals (retail and food services) looking for innovative high quality products.

The inaugural Plant Powered Show (under the name The Festive Vegan & Plant Powered Show) took place online in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown restrictions and featured an extraordinary lineup of local and international chefs. It made its in-person debut in Cape Town last year.

This year’s Plant Powered Show features professional chefs and celebrity cooks presenting inspiring cooking demos, diverse and compelling talks by the health and wellness experts, premium and interactive experiences, exclusive industry networking and a bustling marketplace of plant-based food, drink and lifestyle products.

One of the highlights of each of the two shows will be the 18 masterclasses which will feature an array of top chefs and award-winning mixologists hosting interactive hands-on food and drink workshops. Look out for programmes and booking information closer to the shows.

It is estimated that that more than 15,000 consumers and trade professionals will attend this year’s shows with more than 200 exhibitors at each show and over 50 chef and mixologist demonstrations and health and wellness expert talks at each event.

“Consumers want to live more consciously and be more mindful of the animals we share the planet with. At the same time, chefs and foodies want to be inspired to create delicious meals with exciting new ingredients. It’s a food revolution that we are proud to be part of,” says event producer, Heidi Warricker. “We are delighted to be bringing this world-class event to Gauteng for the first time as well.”

The Plant Powered Show

Cape Town International Convention Centre, Cape Town

Friday, May 26, 2023, from 10am to 6pm

Saturday, May 27, 2023, from 10am to 6pm

Sunday, May 28, 2023, from 10am to 5pm

Kyalami International Convention Centre, Greater Johannesburg

Friday, August 4, 2023, from 10am to 6pm

Saturday, August 5, 2023, from 10am to 6pm

Sunday, August 6, 2023 from 10am to 5pm

Tickets are on sale at Quicket (Cape Town: click here; Johannesburg: click here).

Follow TPPS socials for early bird ticket promos.