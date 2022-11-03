Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

GreenCapeAfriGISDistellACDOCO SABizcommunity.comPayflexBullion PR & CommunicationMpact PlasticsBusiness Partners LimitedimagineNATION AllianceBurger KingWunderman ThompsonLGEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

FMCG News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Retail jobs

  • Brand Manager Johannesburg
  • Sheq Manager Grabouw
  • Graphic Designer - Licensed Products Johannesburg
  • 3D and Graphic Designer Johannesburg
  • Maintenance Fitter Grabouw
  • Electrician Grabouw
  • Digital Designer/Social Media Manager Edenvale
  • Graphic Designer/Production Manager Johannesburg
  • Graphic Designer Johannesburg
  • Merchandiser Cape Town
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    "
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    In meat-loving South Africa, climate concerns whet appetite for veggie burgers

    3 Nov 2022
    By: Tim Cocks
    In South Africa, a country where the all-day 'braai' is a national pastime, plant-based substitutes are making surprising inroads despite a deep cultural love of meat and hostility from the regulator.
    Source: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko
    Source: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko

    That could be heartening for climate scientists, who say shifting diets from emissions-heavy meat and dairy towards more plant-based foods is vital to the fight against climate change.

    Plant-based meat substitutes are growing by 6.5% a year and sales are expected to reach $561m by 2023, according to Research and Markets - more than half Africa's share of a global market forecast to hit $162bn by 2030.

    That is still pretty niche - South Africans spent $15bn on meat products in 2018 and is now the world's ninth-biggest per capita consumer of beef.

    But the popularity of veggie alternatives would have been unthinkable even a decade ago and the market is outstripping forecast growth for meat. The shift has so unnerved South Africa's processed meat industry that in June it lobbed for - and got - a government ban on plant-based products using words like 'nugget', 'sausage' or 'burger' on packaging.

    Plant-based meat products saved from seizure...for now
    Plant-based meat products saved from seizure...for now

    22 Aug 2022

    The agriculture department at the time said the move was aimed at preventing consumer confusion. A spokesperson did not respond to repeated requests for comment.

    Food producers remain undeterred.

    At meat processor Feinschmecker, staff pour powdered soy and pea protein into vats and rehydrate them to make its plant-based 'deli slice' - called so in anticipation of a ban on labelling it 'ham'.

    "A lot of it's driven by flexitarianism. People who want to make a bit of an effort to eat less meat," Alistair Hayward, Feinschmecker managing director, told Reuters.

    Top food producer Tiger Brands bought a stake in meat-substitute start-up Herbivore in March, while supermarkets like Woolworths have introduced their own ranges. Clearly, ethical food choices are a luxury of the relatively well-to-do - a quarter of South Africans struggle to put any food on the table.

    Tiger Brands VC fund invests in SA plant-based food producer Herbivore
    Tiger Brands VC fund invests in SA plant-based food producer Herbivore

    28 Mar 2022

    Consumer climate

    Evidence is accumulating that curbing consumption of meat and dairy - which the latest estimates put at around a fifth of all emissions - is key to meeting UN climate goals.

    A paper in Science in February said ending animal agriculture could stabilise greenhouse gas levels for 30 years and offset 68% of CO2 emissions this century; another in 2018 showed switching the world to a purely plant-based diet could slash food-related emissions - which are about 30% of the total - by nearly half.

    Yet forgoing cheeseburgers is not something governments, many of which dole out billions of dollars to livestock farmers, are likely to propose at this month's climate talks in Egypt.

    Steers owner buys majority stake in Lexi's Healthy Eatery

    30 Mar 2022

    Lowering animal consumption, then, may boil down to consumers - like Angie Raphalalani, 57. She gave up meat over climate concerns and her diabetes.

    "My immediate family ... were shocked," she said, after lunching at plant-based restaurant Lexi's Healthy Eatery in Johannesburg. "But probably they'll follow me. I'm quite influential in their lives."

    NextOptions


    SOURCE

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

    About Tim Cocks

    Reporting by Tim Cocks; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel
    Read more: meat alternatives, meat processing, meat substitutes, plant-based, Tim Cocks

    Related

    Plant-based meat products saved from seizure...for now
    Plant-based meat products saved from seizure...for now22 Aug 2022
    Source: Meatless Farm
    SA's heavy-handed response to plant-based food labels: 'meat-like' terms not allowed24 Jun 2022
    Global warming made KZN floods twice as likely - study
    Global warming made KZN floods twice as likely - study13 May 2022
    The Plant Powered Show to take place in Cape Town in May
    The Plant Powered Show to take place in Cape Town in May17 Feb 2022
    Shell seismic tests approval complied with rules, Mantashe says
    Shell seismic tests approval complied with rules, Mantashe says14 Jan 2022
    Amendment to allow land expropriation without compensation fails to pass
    Amendment to allow land expropriation without compensation fails to pass8 Dec 2021
    The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kids
    The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kids17 Nov 2021
    Africa's glaciers to melt, millions of poor face drought, floods, UN says
    Africa's glaciers to melt, millions of poor face drought, floods, UN says19 Oct 2021

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz