Stella Artois's #SaveYourSpot lockdown initiative to assist the country's restaurants, bars

Stella Artois has launched an online initiative aimed at assisting restaurants that are affected by the Covid-19 lockdown in South Africa. Through the #SaveYourSpot initiative, consumers may buy a voucher to their favourite restaurant or bar and Stella Artois will add an additional 50% of the value of each voucher.

With most restaurants and bars having already been brought to their knees by social distancing regulations that began even before the national lockdown, and which might extend after the official lockdown ends, the ongoing livelihood of hundreds of thousands who rely on these businesses to survive hangs in the balance.

Not only can you redeem your voucher at your favourite local spot after the lockdown, and enjoy 150% of the value you paid for it, but the spot itself will benefit from some much-needed financial relief to pay wages and rent when they need it most – right now.

Why participate? Vijay Govindsamy, commercial director, high-end company at SAB, reminds us what’s at stake: “Most restaurants and bars have about 16 days worth of cash flow reserves to keep their business afloat. That’s a global average. For many South African outlets, that figure will be significantly less. If we hope to see our favourite spots survive this lockdown, we need to rally together and do what we can to support them now – when they need our help the most.”



“This initiative is born out of genuine love for our restaurants and bars. It’s a love we share with most South Africans who are famously sociable and gregarious the world over. By buying a voucher to #SaveYoutSpot, you’re investing in the good times that still lie ahead – you’re investing in hope,” Govindsamy continues.









Stella Artois is investing R1.5m – which, together with the amounts patrons pay toward their vouchers – effectively translates to a much-needed R4.5 million cash injection into the food and beverage industry.



After the 50% incentive bonus runs dry, Stella Artois has committed to still oversee and run the online platform, in the hopes that a movement toward rallying for our restaurants and bars will continue. It will continue to facilitate the purchasing of vouchers and their value being transferred directly to the outlets they relate to.





Beyond Covid-19: How retail and the food & beverage industry will evolve The rapid change in the trading environment has left an industry reeling with uncertainty, says Mozambik group CEO Manny Nichas...

Here’s what you can do to #saveyourspot:

Go to rallyforyourbarandrestaurant. com Buy a digital voucher to your favourite spot (for R100, R250 or R500). Stella Artois will add an extra 50% to the total voucher amount. Redeem your voucher after lockdown, and enjoy 150% of the value you paid for it.

If you can’t find your favourite local spot, you can nominate it via the website and Stella Artois will get hold of them directly to try and get them listed as soon as possible.