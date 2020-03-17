The Dark Kitchen introduces JHB to a virtual, delivery-only restaurant

Veteran restaurateur Larry Hodes - the owner of Calexico at 44 Stanley, Arbour Café and Voodoo Lily - is introducing South Africa to a virtual, cloud and delivery-only restaurant, The Dark Kitchen.







In keeping with the mystery theme – pizza is just the first concept on the menu at The Dark Kitchen, with two more launches coming to light soon under The Dark Kitchen brand.



The process starts with choosing a preferred base – normal, gluten-free or cauliflower and vegan cheese for banters and vegans – along with toppings. The pizza will be crafted in the mystery location and nine slices of pizza will be delivered. The ninth slice is presented in its very own single-slice pizza box.



Hodes explains why the concept has been so successful globally: “The value of a dark kitchen model is in the elimination of customer seating and waiting areas – which are often underused or even simply vacant. It cuts rental, decor costs and the need for serving staff. This reduces overheads, while at the same time catering to the increased consumer need for gourmet home delivery options.





“The model also allows the flexibility to change menus quickly and easily. Many traditional restaurants pop up in response to changing tastes and trends, leaving them vulnerable when new food fads roll into town. The concept of cloud kitchens is rising as the food delivery market continues to expand. We’re at the dawn of a new restaurant era – an era where a ‘dark kitchen’ will become a common term.”



Pizzas can be ordered via Uber Eats, Mr D or by calling The Dark Kitchen from Monday to Sunday until 9pm. Deliveries, within a 7km radius of Wanderers, also include a limited bar menu, including beer, wine and champagne.



Hodes adds: “It’s safe to say that this fresh, creative and out-of-the-box concept will not disappoint – watch this dark space!”



