Youth Month

#YouthMonth

#YouthMonth: Charnte Hartzenberg pleads to the entertainment industry

This Youth Month, together with Pride Factor Academy, young and confident 'thought leaders' share what they think the business community can do better to address the needs of the youth through a series of videos.

Charnte Hartzenberg of Florida North, Johannesburg, has a keen interest in the entertainment industry.

In this video, she pleads to the entertainment industry to open up and offer equal opportunities for all.
#YouthMonth

