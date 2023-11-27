Industries

    SABC appoints seasoned marketer Nomsa Chabeli as GCEO

    27 Nov 2023
    27 Nov 2023
    The SABC has announced that seasoned marketer Nomsa Chabeli has been appointed as the new group chief executive officer (GCEO).
    Nomsa Chabeli has been appointed as GCEO at SABC. Source: LinkedIn.
    Nomsa Chabeli has been appointed as GCEO at SABC. Source: LinkedIn.

    Chabeli whose career path spans over two decades, has amassed a wealth of experience from diverse organisations including MTN and Multichoice where she was the marketing director of SuperSport and subsequently the DStv portfolio.

    Brand messaging

    In addition, she has served at SAB, Brand South Africa, GCIS and Edcon. She also has a credible history of developing persuasive and highly influential brand messaging that attracts a diverse customer population while also being adept at overseeing market intelligence activities to identify market trends, customer behaviours and emerging technologies.

    Source:
    SABC investigates deepfake videos impersonating journalists

    15 Nov 2023

    In her role at MTNSA, she has been instrumental in driving MTN to become the most valuable brand in South Africa and being named the 2022 Brand of the Year, by the Brand Finance South Africa 100 report. From envisioning groundbreaking marketing innovation to fostering a culture of creativity, Chabeli has not only elevated the brands she has nurtured but has also left an enduring impact on the industry.

    Rich legacy

    Some of her career highlights include leading the marketing and communications for the successful 2010 World Cup Bid that resulted in South Africa’s confirmation as the host country, marketing director of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2003 and the development and execution of South Africa’s communications and marketing strategy for various Davos World Economic Forums. She holds an MBA from Henley Business School and is currently completing a Masters in digital business at Wits Business School.

    Chabeli stated, “I am truly honoured and excited to join the SABC as its new GCEO. This organisation holds a rich legacy of public service through broadcasting, and I am committed to advancing its mission and intensifying efforts to significantly improve revenue generation and lay the foundation for enduring success. Faced with the challenges of a rapidly evolving digital landscape, together we will embrace innovation, foster meaningful connections and ensure that our content continues to inspire, inform and resonate with diverse audiences in this dynamic media landscape.”

    Let's do Biz