Webinar: Using robust spatial data to benefit from the sizable township economy in South Africa

Bob Currin addresses the importance of spatial data in developing sound marketing strategies, especially in regard to our burgeoning township markets, and presents the some of the data sets developed by AfricaScope specifically for this purpose.

The Townships in South Africa offer vast potential to marketers who use reliable data to develop sound marketing and route to market strategies. After all, the townships are home to over 19 million adult South Africans or 46% of the adult population.

Most often however, marketers rely on survey data that is not accurately linked to the township boundaries which can paint a misleading picture. For this reason, AfricaScope has developed an up-to-date atlas of all of the over 530 major township boundaries and imputed data such as the latest (2021) demographic estimates of the population by age, race, and gender. Included in the data are a host of other critically important datasets such as LSM, SEM, the variables for the 2021 General Household Study (GHS) from Statistics South Africa just to name a few.

In the webinar, Bob Currin will highlight some of the data that is available and will demonstrate how important it is to the success of a brand in reaching township customers.

Bob will also highlight the important differences between the different townships in terms of:

Demographics and psychographics



Economically active and Income profiles



LSM and SEM profiles



Age groups



Purchasing habits



Media consumption habits



Housing types and ownership



Shopping habits

Bob Currin is CEO of AfricaScope and is an economist and seasoned research professional with many years of experience with grass-roots policy development. Bob has studied the townships of South Africa in great depth and has many years of experience in financial inclusion and development. Bob was part of a team that put together the first township atlas for South Africa. He has vast international experience in consumer behaviour, having worked extensively with consumers across Africa, Asia, Europe and North and South America.

AfricaScope is a unique information company that is passionate about Africa’s development.

