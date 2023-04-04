Industries

Approaches to retail network optimisation in South Africa

4 Apr 2023
Craig SchwabeBy: Craig Schwabe, Issued by: AfricaScope/Geoscope
Craig Schwabe will explore how geospatial data on retail facilities and competitors, target markets and consumer behaviour and their spatial interactions influence the development of optimised retail networks in South Africa.
Approaches to retail network optimisation in South Africa

There is always a framework within which retail network optimisation occurs. Frameworks define the association between consumers in the target market and the spatial location of retail outlets. A key part of this is understanding the market characteristics and conceptual aspects of retail networks. Frameworks facilitate understanding the complexities of the spatial interaction of retail facilities and consumers in the target market to optimise the size and distribution of retail networks.

Spatial interactions are defined by parameters such as travel time/distance for customers to reach a retail facility and the minimum number of customers needed to ensure the financial viability of retail facilities. Accessibility is a key part of these spatial interactions that is dependent on the availability of road infrastructure and the various modes of transport used by consumers. Understanding the purchasing behaviour of consumer has become a vital component in defining the target markets, market share, basket sizes, and frequency of spend using data from the Marketing All Product Survey (MAPS). The locating of retail facilities where there is the clustering of economic activity is vital in creating economies of scale and bringing about economic growth.

These aspects will be explored showing how geospatial data on retail facilities and competitors, target markets and consumer behaviour and their spatial interactions influence the development of optimised retail networks. The presentation will include lessons learnt from conducting accessibility studies in the motor, insurance, fast food and clothing industries and providing government services. The presentation will show that one size does not fit all in the development of the retail industry in South Africa.

Join us on Thursday 13 April between 11am and 12pm to learn all there is to know about retail network optimisation in South Africa.


Craig Schwabe
Craig Schwabe's articles

About Craig Schwabe

Craig Schwabe is a geospatial specialist at Africascope, and focuses on the use of accessibility methods in the optimizing of government services and retail outlets. Over more than 12 years he has assisted companies in the motor industry as well as the financial and retail sectors with optimizing their retail networks. He has been an advisor to the South African government on the optimizing of government services and co-authored the Guidelines for improving geographic access to government service points.
AfricaScope/Geoscope
The companies conduct research surveys and geospatial services to produce information for strategic decision making. Our team of researchers and associates use innovative methods in conducting surveys and developing geospatial datasets.
