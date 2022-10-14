Webinar invitation: Food loss and waste in the food value chain of OR Tambo District

Key to inclusive growth and sustainable jobs in South Africa. A case study of three district municipalities.

Thursday, 27 October 2022 @ 12-1pm

Prof Scott Drimie, Kenneth Carden from the Southern Africa Food Lab, Bridgette Mabuela from the Seriti Institute and Craig Schwabe of AfricaScope, present findings of the research from a project initiated by the UNDP on food loss and waste and implementation of solutions.

Under a five-year programme on Circular Economy, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) facilitated a project focused on food loss and waste. This aimed to support local business to scale and replicate food waste innovations. It helps strengthen the capacity of local government and other stakeholders in implementing food waste solutions, and develop and disseminate knowledge regarding food waste and circularity.

Within this overall project, the food systems in eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality in KwaZulu-Natal Province, O R Tambo District Municipality in the Eastern Cape Province, and Waterberg District Municipality in Limpopo Province were mapped and analysed. This seminar will focus on the findings of O R Tambo drawing in key insights from the other sites to explore opportunities in the circular economy including the establishment of community waste management systems for recovery, processing, and alternative uses.

Prof Scott Drimie is an extraordinary professor in the Nutrition Division, Department of Global Health, (Faculty of Health and Medicine Sciences) at Stellenbosch University, and director of the Southern Africa Food Lab, which identifies and pilots innovative means to achieve long-term, sustainable food security. He has more than two decades of research and teaching expertise related to food systems, livelihoods and vulnerability in Africa, with in-depth knowledge of food and nutrition security.

Kenneth Carden has over 30 years’ experience in business with a focus on business strategy, sustainability and supply chain management. He has broad experience in the Retail and the Food & Beverage Sectors holding senior management positions at South African Breweries, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) and Woolworths. Kenneth currently focusses on the development of smallholder and emerging farmer support programmes through managing the multi-stakeholder and collaborative Supporting Smallholder Agriculture progamme.

Bridgette Mabuela is an agricultural programme coordinator at Seriti Institute under the Work. Learn. Grow division. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Horticulture from the Tshwane University of Technology and has major interests in agro-food systems, farm management, market development and nutrition. Seriti Institute is a community development facilitation agency that adds value to the green industry by getting involved in solution-driven initiatives which generate work opportunities and aim to strengthen food security in local communities to enhance the socioeconomic impact of people.

Craig Schwabe is a geospatial specialist and focuses on the development of geospatial information for South Africa and Africa. He specialises in using geospatial data to develop food insecurity and vulnerability information systems, which creates an understanding of the food value chain, losses and waste.

AfricaScope is a unique information company that is passionate about Africa's development.

