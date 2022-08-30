The Lead Creative podcast launches season 2

A must-listen for marketers, brands and agencies who want the low-down on some of the most memorable marketing moments we all wish we had made

Mongezi Mtati

Digital and marketing strategist Mongezi Mtati has launched the second season of his podcast, The Lead Creative.

The Lead Creative series offers everyone interested in advertising, marketing and branding a weekly conversation with great minds behind some of the most high-profile leading brands, businesses and organisations we all love. Expect fun-filled chats with advertising thought leaders, forward-thinking brand leaders, innovative digital marketers and content creators. Mtati takes his listeners behind the scenes and into the thinking and processes that created some of the most memorable marketing moments we all wish we had made.

"Some of the world's best creative ideas have changed brands, sold products and helped to build society," says Mtati. "In The Lead Creative podcast, I talk to strategists, leading marketers and some of the most preeminent minds across industries to understand better why and how creative ideas can start movements, build brands, change minds and shift the status quo."

Initially started in the height of Covid lockdown, Mtati was writing, interviewing, producing, and publishing The Lead Creative, in collaboration with iAfrikan, from his couch. Now, with the support of award-winning digital marketing agency Rogerwilco – where Mtati is a brand strategist – season two shares analysis, trends and strategic intelligence with South African, African, and global mavens who will inspire all who listen.

Mongezi Mtati has a keen interest – bordering on obsession – in what makes compelling brand content. He's always on the hunt for insight that leads to success and engages with those that bring the magic together. Already live on the current season of The Lead Creative are the following conversations:

- Creating viral content that increases ROI with Mike Sharman

- Building successful influencer collaborations with Lelo Boyana

- Creating culturally relevant work with Sechaba Khoaele

- Compelling marketing for diverse audiences with Tinyiko Mageza

- Creating a seamless digital and offline experience with MJ Khan

- Collaborating with content creators with Donovan Goliath

September's guests include some global names you won't want to miss!

The Lead Creative podcast is available on Spotify, Stitcher, Google, Apple or wherever you listen to your podcasts. Marketers, brands and agencies are encouraged to subscribe today to catch up on what you’ve missed and stay on top of what’s to come.

You can also follow The Lead Creative on Twitter and Instagram.

"I look forward to sharing insights with you," concludes Mtati.