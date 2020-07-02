Visit Covid-19 news, #LockdownLessons, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

The rise of the consulting agency

By: Keshia Patchiappen
The way organisations operate has shifted considerably in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak. While much still seems uncertain, the key to surviving - and thriving - is based on the speed, tenacity and dexterity with which businesses need to adapt. As companies reimagine their structures and solutions, agencies have also been pushed to reevaluate their value proposition to remain relevant and ultimately meet the needs of companies in varying stages of transformation.
Photo by from Pexels.

Companies will not necessarily seek out business consultation because they may not realise they have a problem. Companies often cannot identify their own blind spots. This is why it is possible for agencies to transition into business consultants - we have access to C-Suite executives and decision-makers more often than not, and we are privy to the intricacies of their companies. Because we are so immersed in these brands, we are in a position to engage with their problems in a way that positively impacts their bottom line.

Collaborative strategic thinking partners


As such, agencies will prove themselves invaluable by formulating creative, innovative solutions to serve all facets of the business ecosystem, including identifying unforeseen or unaddressed shortfalls within companies. As many agencies were ahead of the curve on digital transformation, campaigns and advertising executions have already been driven by rich data. The power of the modern marketing company - the sweet spot between agency and consultancy - is to merge these insights with creative problem-solving and collaboration with clients to develop impactful business design solutions for clients.

Further to this, agencies need to go above and beyond just ‘meeting the brief’; agencies must become collaborative strategic thinking partners. “The concept of a ‘pitch’ is an outdated one. When lobbying for new business, or proposing new campaigns or initiatives to current clients, it is crucial to bring a new perspective to the table, illuminate an unseen opportunity or innovation, shift a point of view - before being asked to do so. Think outside the box and anticipate their business needs holistically prior to entering the room,

In an ever-changing landscape, one thing remains constant: it’s all about the relationships agencies have with their clients, and agencies must make apparent in every interaction that they are adding value by going above and beyond. We remain relevant to our clients by constantly presenting them with fresh ideas and opportunities, some which may be out of their comfort zone but will generate revenue for them. We need to be highly adaptable in how we approach our client’s needs, now more than ever. If you are adding value through avenues that your client has not considered before, you’ll always have a seat at the table.
With over 11 years of experience in both the communication and digital realms, Keshia has the learning required to give clients the edge in the highly competitive market of corporate communications. Keshia has worked for global communications agencies such as Ogilvy and GGi, and lists amongst the clients she has represented Engineering counsel of South Africa, SANOFI, Kellogg's, Ford Motors, TGR Attorneys. Her experience covers automotive, construction, consumer and corporate brands.
