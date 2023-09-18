Samsung Everyday Sustainability: Infinity Loop

A symbol of the never-ending cycle of life and constant synergy between action and reaction

Samsung has decided to outline its “Everyday Sustainability” vision – a journey towards a sustainable environment.

The company is also using this as an opportunity to showcase its “Everyday Sustainability” Infinity Loop, which was represented as the key visual of Everyday Sustainability at the CES 2022 Keynote - a symbol of the never-ending cycle of life and the constant synergy between action and reaction, which can be universally understood as a symbol of sustainability. Taking such a significant connection, Samsung’s Infinity Loop has become a founding element of Samsung’s sustainability logo.

Samsung’s “Everyday Sustainability” vision in particular which was also announced last year - focuses on creating sustainable products for Samsung customers and how these can be designed to benefit the environment. All of Samsung’s efforts are now building on this environmental strategy - its Planet First philosophy - a goal towards “Everyday Sustainability”. This strategy is a comprehensive plan for the company to join global efforts to tackle climate change.

The design of Samsung’s infinity loop was inspired by the logo and its foundation – ‘Everyday Sustainability’. Inspired by the shapes from the logo’s Infinity Loop, intuitive, simple and dialogic icons – this is now also used to represent Samsung’s brand product lifecycle journey that is focusing on recycled materials, eco-packaging, energy efficiency and recycling or upcycling1:

1. Sourcing which includes recycled materials - in an effort to expand the use of eco-conscious materials. Samsung is expanding the application of recycled plastic across a range of product categories. Also, Samsung MX Business is aiming to achieve its own sustainability goals — by incorporating recycled materials in all mobile products, eliminating plastics in packaging, achieving zero standby power consumption for smartphone chargers and zero waste to landfill by 2025. 2. Production includes renewable energy and chemical management – this is an expansion of renewable energy that is factored into the manufacturing process. On chemical management – Samsung is developing alternatives for chemical substances and also striving to minimise the negative impacts of hazardous substances that may enter its products, as well as chemicals used in the front-lines of manufacturing on the health of customers and employees. 3. Distribution now includes eco-packaging efforts and logistical optimisation – this process involves constant application of eco-conscious materials to packaging. Samsung is replacing plastic and vinyl materials with paper and recycled materials to reduce the environmental impact of its product packaging. Also, Samsung is now reducing the volume and weight of packaging to mitigate Greenhouse gases (GHG) emissions in the transportation and shipping process. 4. Energy efficiency, durability and repair and re-use in product usage – Samsung is reducing indirect GHG emissions through products in high energy and is now improving product performance. Samsung’s commitment to sustainability as demonstrated by its environmental strategy - was recently recognised when it received two 2023 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Awards from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE)2. 5. Recycling and upcycling as well as collection – this is where recyclables are separated by material for recycling. Through its latest Galaxy S23 Series, Samsung is now able to deliver a high-performance device that meets the highest of quality standards while also using more recycled materials than any other Galaxy smartphone to date. The Galaxy S23 Series has used more recycled plastics and newly incorporated preconsumer recycled aluminium and glass.

Samsung has embraced the responsibility of ensuring that the future of this planet is healthy and secure. To do this, the company has committed itself to incorporating sustainability into everything it does – from product design to development. As part of its commitment to "Everyday Sustainability", Samsung is continuing to make a concerted effort to not only achieve enterprise-wide net zero carbon emissions, but to also use more renewable energy, invest in and research new technologies to develop energy-efficient products as well as increase water re-use and develop carbon capture technology.

This “Everyday Sustainability” Infinity Loop is a not only Samsung’s symbol of sustainability – this logo is also helping to re-enforce the company’s brand and its resolve to continue championing responsible innovation in the future. Ultimately, Samsung is striving towards leaving a better planet for generations to come.

