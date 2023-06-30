Global Citizen announces 5 new ambassadors

Bill Nye, Billy Porter, Charlie Puth, Connie Britton, and Danai Gurira join Hugh Jackman, John Legend, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Rachel Brosnahan and Usher and others as Global Citizen Ambassadors to inspire change and action for a world free from extreme poverty.

Billy Porter

Global Citizen, the world’s leading international advocacy organization on a mission to end extreme poverty now, announced their newest lineup of ambassadors. Luminaries including Bill Nye, Billy Porter, Charlie Puth, Connie Britton, and Danai Gurira will join the international advocacy organisation alongside long-term ambassadors, including Hugh Jackman, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Usher, John Legend, Rachel Brosnahan and others, to inspire their fans to take action and leverage their voices for a world free from extreme poverty — achieving impactful and lasting results.

The most pressing issues facing our planet – like climate change, equity for girls and women, and the global food crisis – require drastic action and immediate change

– Katie Hill, Global Citizen

Over the past decade, Global Citizen has worked with artists and entertainers to launch and support campaigns to end extreme poverty, call on world leaders to take action, and bring global citizens around the world together to create real change. From supporting the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria, to mobilising critical funds to equitably distribute Covid-19 testing, treatments, and vaccines, to breaking down barriers to girls’ education, to fighting against climate change, Global Citizen Artist Ambassadors use their voice and platform to engage their fans to take action and call attention to critical global issues in order to yield tangible impact and results.

“The ongoing commitment of Global Citizen’s Artist Ambassadors and Advocates has been integral to the growth and impact of our movement, and we’re thrilled to introduce Bill Nye, Billy Porter, Charlie Puth, Connie Britton, and Danai Gurira as our newest ambassadors,” said Katie Hill, senior vice president of music, entertainment and artist relations at Global Citizen.

“The most pressing issues facing our planet – like climate change, equity for girls and women, and the global food crisis – require drastic action and immediate change. We look forward to continuing our partnership with these ambassadors to grow our community of global citizens, drive action and impact, and show people around the world how taking action can make a difference.”

“I look forward to continuing my work with Global Citizen and doing what I can to help amplify their important work around the world,” said Connie Britton. “For years Global Citizen has been at the forefront of some of the most important and life changing advocacy and so, along with my fellow Ambassadors, I hope to help inspire people around the globe to join us in taking action to eradicate poverty and protect our planet for future generations."

“I've enjoyed working with Global Citizen over the years, and I'm honored to be one of their new Ambassadors," said Charlie Puth. “I love playing music for my fans and now we get to work together to change the world – I couldn’t be more excited. We must take action to end extreme poverty and protect our planet."

These new ambassadors join Global Citizen in time for their latest campaign, Power Our Planet: Act Today. Save Tomorrow, which is a global effort to mobilise critical financing for developing countries to fight climate change and extreme poverty. Power Our Planet will galvanise millions of global citizens around the world to take action, raise their voices and call on world leaders to demand urgent global financial reform to free up the funds needed to build a sustainable, equitable, and just world.

Further details on the Global Citizen Ambassadors and programme can be found here.



