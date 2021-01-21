In-store Media Company news South Africa

Easing the buying decision of the customer

21 Jan 2021
Issued by: Smart Media
While the South African population is much more comfortable shopping in-store, retailers and brands still have a ways to go in making up for the losses experienced as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The uncertainty around what the future holds has incited a scramble for the cautious customer spend. Fight kerfuffle scurry  

There is a saying that goes: People with choices have power. However, the challenge now is to narrow down those choices for the browsing customer to nurture them into the purchasing funnel. When it comes down to it, the final decision gets made when people are standing in front of a shelf. This is the time to stand out from competitors. 

How do you do that while keeping the social distancing protocols in mind? Smart Shelf is the equivalent of an in-store promoter, just better. It captures attention, provides detail and leaves a lasting impression without needing a lunch or bathroom break.  

The illuminated digital shelf strip comes equipped with a built-in sensor and audio, which gives the customer a 360°, multi-sensory experience of the brand being displayed. This media is the 3D enhancement from a traditional static message on traditional static media. 

Cecil Ungerer, chief sales officer at Smart Media, says: “Our deep understanding of what customers respond to and innovating media around this to simultaneously inform and excite them is the value we are able to bring. Our ultimate objective is to ease the buying decision of the customer.” 

About Smart Media 

Established in 2004, Smart Media is an in-store innovator that provides South African retailers with 360° solutions designed to entrench brand loyalty with shoppers. It delivers integrated in-store advertising offerings that encompass every step of the shopper journey.

Smart Media inspires confidence with retailers through innovation in the in-store media space as it continuously looks for new ways to create magical moments between a brand and its customers. Designed to educate the customer and drive sales, the Smart Media in-store advertising value proposition keeps brands top of mind in an increasingly competitive market.

Smart Media
Smart Media is a solution-driven in-store innovator. We inspire confidence with retailers, strategically partnering with clients in the moment that matters, entrenching brand loyalty with shoppers by providing 360° solutions.
