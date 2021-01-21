Easing the buying decision of the customer

While the South African population is much more comfortable shopping in-store, retailers and brands still have a ways to go in making up for the losses experienced as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.



The uncertainty around what the future holds has incited a scramble for the cautious customer spend. Fight kerfuffle scurry



There is a saying that goes: People with choices have power. However, the challenge now is to narrow down those choices for the browsing customer to nurture them into the purchasing funnel. When it comes down to it, the final decision gets made when people are standing in front of a shelf. This is the time to stand out from competitors.



How do you do that while keeping the social distancing protocols in mind?



The illuminated digital shelf strip comes equipped with a built-in sensor and audio, which gives the customer a 360°, multi-sensory experience of the brand being displayed. This media is the 3D enhancement from a traditional static message on traditional static media.



, chief sales officer at Smart Media, says: “Our deep understanding of what customers respond to and innovating media around this to simultaneously inform and excite them is the value we are able to bring. Our ultimate objective is to ease the buying decision of the customer.”



About Smart Media



Established in 2004, Smart Media is an in-store innovator that provides South African retailers with 360° solutions designed to entrench brand loyalty with shoppers. It delivers integrated in-store advertising offerings that encompass every step of the shopper journey.



Smart Media inspires confidence with retailers through innovation in the in-store media space as it continuously looks for new ways to create magical moments between a brand and its customers. Designed to educate the customer and drive sales, the Smart Media in-store advertising value proposition keeps brands top of mind in an increasingly competitive market.



