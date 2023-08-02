Industries

AWIEF2023 speakers: Meet the driving forces behind Rwanda's emergence as an economic and digital hub

2 Aug 2023
Issued by: AWIEF
Join us at AWIEF2023, the premier conference empowering women in African business leadership and entrepreneurship, happening in Kigali, Rwanda on 9 and 10 November, in partnership with Rwanda's Ministry of ICT and Innovation and Rwanda Convention Bureau.
AWIEF2023 speakers: Meet the driving forces behind Rwanda's emergence as an economic and digital hub

Under the theme Leveraging the digital economy to innovate, redefine and empower, AWIEF2023 will feature a stellar line-up of speakers from various industries ready to tackle key issues and share their insights on entrepreneurship, innovation, technology, trade, investing, gender diversity, and more.

This includes H. E. Paula Ingabire, Rwanda’s minister of ICT and Innovation, Clare Akamanzi, CEO of Rwanda Development Board, and Yvonne Manzi Makolo, CEO of RwandAir and chairperson, Board of Governors, International Air Transport Association (IATA).

AWIEF2023 speakers: Meet the driving forces behind Rwanda's emergence as an economic and digital hub

Learn from, connect with, and be inspired by these key drivers behind Rwanda's emergence as a significant hub for business, finance, technology, and innovation.

Minister Ingabire says: “As a country that understands the critical role of women in national development and transformation, Rwanda is delighted to host the 9th Africa Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum (AWIEF) Conference and Awards in November. We will be particularly interested in discussing practical solutions to accelerate Africa’s inclusive digital transformation and contribute to closing the gender gap.”

Don't miss out on this vital, exciting, and leading African event. Join us at AWIEF2023 in Kigali!

To register, simply click here: https://www.awieforum.org/awief-conference-2023/.

For more information, email gro.murofeiwa@ofni.

AWIEF
AWIEF is an award-winning, pan-African women's economic empowerment organisation that promotes and supports women business leadership and innovation through high impact development programmes and our annual AWIEF Conference and Awards.
