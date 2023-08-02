AWIEF2023 speakers: Meet the driving forces behind Rwanda's emergence as an economic and digital hub

Join us at AWIEF2023, the premier conference empowering women in African business leadership and entrepreneurship, happening in Kigali, Rwanda on 9 and 10 November, in partnership with Rwanda's Ministry of ICT and Innovation and Rwanda Convention Bureau.

Under the theme Leveraging the digital economy to innovate, redefine and empower, AWIEF2023 will feature a stellar line-up of speakers from various industries ready to tackle key issues and share their insights on entrepreneurship, innovation, technology, trade, investing, gender diversity, and more.

This includes H. E. Paula Ingabire, Rwanda’s minister of ICT and Innovation, Clare Akamanzi, CEO of Rwanda Development Board, and Yvonne Manzi Makolo, CEO of RwandAir and chairperson, Board of Governors, International Air Transport Association (IATA).

Learn from, connect with, and be inspired by these key drivers behind Rwanda's emergence as a significant hub for business, finance, technology, and innovation.

Minister Ingabire says: “As a country that understands the critical role of women in national development and transformation, Rwanda is delighted to host the 9th Africa Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum (AWIEF) Conference and Awards in November. We will be particularly interested in discussing practical solutions to accelerate Africa’s inclusive digital transformation and contribute to closing the gender gap.”

Don't miss out on this vital, exciting, and leading African event. Join us at AWIEF2023 in Kigali!

To register, simply click here: https://www.awieforum.org/awief-conference-2023/.

