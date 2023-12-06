AWIEF Growth Accelerator for South Africa in partnership with Nedbank - Call for applications

Implemented since 2017, AWIEF Growth Accelerator is a flagship enterprise development programme designed to support early-stage and high-growth-oriented women-owned and women-led small and medium-sized enterprises (WSMEs) with growth strategy training, corporate advisory, mentoring, networks, and access to finance.
The 2024 AWIEF-Nedbank South Africa programme seeks to enhance the readiness of women to access funding opportunities and scale-up their businesses in the agriculture and green economy sectors through the provision of tailored business development services, tools, mentoring and skills development.
For the 2024 cohort, applications are invited from WSMEs operating in agribusiness, agro-processing, green energy, and climate-smart solutions. Technology-based and tech-enabled businesses are highly encouraged to apply.
Businesses must meet the following criteria to be eligible for selection.
AWIEF Growth Accelerator applications are officially open for qualifying candidates for the 2024 cohort for South Africa.
To submit your application, please follow this link: https://awieforum.typeform.com/awiefnedbank24
For more information, please email: gro.murofeiwa@ofni