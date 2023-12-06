Industries

    AWIEF Growth Accelerator for South Africa in partnership with Nedbank - Call for applications

    Issued by AWIEF
    8 Feb 2024
    8 Feb 2024
    The Africa Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum (AWIEF) calls for applications for the 2024 cohort AWIEF Growth Accelerator for South Africa, in partnership with Nedbank.
    Implemented since 2017, AWIEF Growth Accelerator is a flagship enterprise development programme designed to support early-stage and high-growth-oriented women-owned and women-led small and medium-sized enterprises (WSMEs) with growth strategy training, corporate advisory, mentoring, networks, and access to finance.

    The 2024 AWIEF-Nedbank South Africa programme seeks to enhance the readiness of women to access funding opportunities and scale-up their businesses in the agriculture and green economy sectors through the provision of tailored business development services, tools, mentoring and skills development.

    For the 2024 cohort, applications are invited from WSMEs operating in agribusiness, agro-processing, green energy, and climate-smart solutions. Technology-based and tech-enabled businesses are highly encouraged to apply.

    Eligibility and criteria for selection

    Businesses must meet the following criteria to be eligible for selection.

    • South African Exempt Micro Enterprises (EMEs) or Qualifying Small Enterprises (QSEs); at least 51% female black-owned
    • Operating in agriculture (agribusiness, agro-processing), green economy and climate-smart solutions
    • Businesses must be in a post-revenue phase
    • Scalable and highly innovative ventures
    • Businesses must be in operation for a minimum of three years
    • Owned or led by ambitious and committed women entrepreneurs
    • Businesses must be seeking investment or funding to scale

    Applications open now!

    AWIEF Growth Accelerator applications are officially open for qualifying candidates for the 2024 cohort for South Africa.

    To submit your application, please follow this link:  https://awieforum.typeform.com/awiefnedbank24

    The deadline for submission is 3 March 2024 at 11:59pm Central Africa Time (CAT).

    For more information, please email: gro.murofeiwa@ofni

    AWIEF
    AWIEF is an award-winning, pan-African women's economic empowerment organisation that promotes and supports women business leadership and innovation through high impact development programmes and our annual AWIEF Conference and Awards.

