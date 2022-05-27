Entrepreneurship Section
    US and AWIEF successfully launch 2024 Academy for Women Entrepreneurs in Lesotho, Eswatini, and SA

    Issued by AWIEF
    3 Sep 2024
    3 Sep 2024
    The US Mission to South Africa and the Africa Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum (AWIEF) are pleased to announce the successful launch of the AWE LESA 2024 programme, which began on Monday, 26 August, with beautiful launch events and impactful sessions held across multiple cities in Southern Africa. This programme is designed to empower women entrepreneurs in Lesotho, Eswatini, and South Africa, equipping them with the necessary tools and knowledge to scale their businesses and drive economic growth.
    The multi-city launch was held in Bloemfontein, Cape Town, Manzini, Maseru, Pietermaritzburg, and Johannesburg. The Johannesburg event was particularly noteworthy, as it was attended by the US Ambassador to South Africa, H. E. Dr Reuben E. Brigety II, highlighting the strong international support and collaboration that the AWE LESA programme enjoys.

    The AWE LESA programme, part of the Academy for Women Entrepreneurs (AWE) initiative, focuses on supporting the growth of women-owned businesses through intensive training, mentorship, and networking opportunities. Throughout the programme, participants will receive valuable insights into business development, financial management, and leadership, helping them to scale their ventures and contribute to economic development in their respective countries.

    As the programme progresses, AWIEF will continue to provide updates on the achievements and milestones of the participants, underscoring the transformative impact of AWE LESA 2024.

    AWIEF
    AWIEF is an award-winning, pan-African women's economic empowerment organisation that promotes and supports women business leadership and innovation through high impact development programmes and our annual AWIEF Conference and Awards.
