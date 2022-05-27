Subscribe & Follow
US and AWIEF successfully launch 2024 Academy for Women Entrepreneurs in Lesotho, Eswatini, and SA
The multi-city launch was held in Bloemfontein, Cape Town, Manzini, Maseru, Pietermaritzburg, and Johannesburg. The Johannesburg event was particularly noteworthy, as it was attended by the US Ambassador to South Africa, H. E. Dr Reuben E. Brigety II, highlighting the strong international support and collaboration that the AWE LESA programme enjoys.
The AWE LESA programme, part of the Academy for Women Entrepreneurs (AWE) initiative, focuses on supporting the growth of women-owned businesses through intensive training, mentorship, and networking opportunities. Throughout the programme, participants will receive valuable insights into business development, financial management, and leadership, helping them to scale their ventures and contribute to economic development in their respective countries.
As the programme progresses, AWIEF will continue to provide updates on the achievements and milestones of the participants, underscoring the transformative impact of AWE LESA 2024.
