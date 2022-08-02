Entrepreneurship SMEs
SMEs Company news South Africa

    News Entrepreneurship SMEs

    AWIEF announces finalists for the 2024 AWIEF Awards

    Issued by AWIEF
    20 Sep 2024
    The Africa Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum (AWIEF) is delighted to announce the finalists for the prestigious 2024 AWIEF Awards, set to recognize and celebrate the achievements of Africa’s women entrepreneurs and business leaders. The awards, held annually as part of the AWIEF conference, honor the impact of women entrepreneurs in driving innovation, promoting gender equality, and contributing to Africa’s economic development.
    This year, the finalists have been selected from a diverse group of talented women across the continent, each demonstrating excellence in their respective fields. The shortlisted finalists span categories such as agriculture, technology, creative industries, social entrepreneurship, and more. Their accomplishments are a testament to the power, resilience, and innovative spirit of African women in business.

    Here are the finalists for the 2024 AWIEF Awards:

    1. Young Entrepreneur Award:

    • Mpho Hlongwane – MH Automotive Engineering (South Africa)

    • Adeline Pelage – Madinina Foods (Cameroon)

    • Jessy Radwan – Carerha (Egypt)

    2. Agri Entrepreneur Award:

    • Naledi Magowe – Brastorne (Botswana)

    • Ifeoma Okonkwo – Ifgreen Industries & Investment (Nigeria)

    • Cherotich Rutto – Tawifresh Kenya Limited (Kenya)

    3. Creative Industry Award:

    • Thabo Makhetha-Kwinana – Thabo Makhetha CC (South Africa)

    • Jenny Edwige Mezile – L’École D’Arts les Pieds dans la Mare de Jenny Mezile (Côte d’Ivoire)

    • Jane Mpholo – Jane Mpholo Pty Ltd (South Africa)

    4. Empowerment Award:

    • Fomum Victorine Agum – Global Women Emancipation in Sports (Cameroon)

    • Judy Makira – Centre for Women Empowerment in Technology (Kenya)

    • Creseldah Cassandra Ndlovu – CLM Clothing & Textile (South Africa)

    5. Tech Entrepreneur Award:

    • Ynes Hafi – ARSELA (Tunisia)

    • Peace Iraguha – Lifesten Health (Rwanda)

    • Christiana Okere – myStash (Nigeria)

    6. Social Entrepreneur Award:

    • Osen Iyahen – Optimal Greening Foundation (Nigeria)

    • Temitope Mayegun – Avilla Naturalle (Nigeria)

    • Tsholofelo Ramokoka – AddressDox (South Africa)

    Recognising Africa's women leaders

    The AWIEF Awards continue to celebrate women who are making waves across industries, empowering communities, and setting new benchmarks in entrepreneurship. The finalists represent a diverse array of sectors, highlighting the depth and breadth of women’s contributions to Africa's economic landscape.

    AWIEF Awards Ceremony

    The winners of the 2024 AWIEF Awards will be announced at the AWIEF Awards Ceremony on 29 November 2024, during the AWIEF Conference in Cape Town, South Africa. The event promises to be a night of inspiration, celebration, and a testament to the transformative power of women-led businesses in Africa.

    About AWIEF

    AWIEF is a pan-African non-profit organisation that supports women entrepreneurs to grow their businesses and fulfill their potential. Through its annual conference and awards, AWIEF continues to drive women’s economic empowerment and fosters the growth of women-owned businesses across the continent.

    Join us for AWIEF2024

    Don’t miss this opportunity to join the celebration and be part of Africa's most impactful conference for women entrepreneurs.

    Register now www.awieforum.org/awief-2024-conference/.

    AWIEF
    AWIEF is an award-winning, pan-African women's economic empowerment organisation that promotes and supports women business leadership and innovation through high impact development programmes and our annual AWIEF Conference and Awards.
