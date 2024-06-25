Exciting call for nominations for the 2024 AWIEF Awards

Who we are:
AWIEF (Africa Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum) is a renowned pan-African organisation dedicated to empowering women economically by closing gender gaps and promoting business leadership and entrepreneurship across the continent.
Nominees for the AWIEF Awards should be emerging and established female entrepreneurs who have demonstrated outstanding vision, leadership, innovation, and business success. This is your chance to shine a spotlight on the incredible women making a difference in their industries and communities.
The 2024 AWIEF Awards winners will be celebrated at a spectacular awards ceremony and gala dinner on November 29, 2024, at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC). This event will cap off the AWIEF2024 conference, which takes place on November 28-29, 2024.
Nominations close on August 5, 2024, at 11:59 PM GMT. You can nominate yourself or someone else.
Entries will be evaluated by an esteemed panel of international judges.
This is your chance to be part of a movement that recognizes and celebrates the incredible women entrepreneurs transforming Africa. Let’s honor those who lead with innovation, inspire with their achievements, and empower their communities.
For more details and to see past winners, click here. For any inquiries, please email us at gro.murofeiwa@sdrawa.
Don't miss this opportunity! Nominate now and be part of the change!
Stay tuned for more updates and inspiring stories in our next edition.