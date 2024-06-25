Industries

SMEs

    Dawie Roodt returns with some in depth economic analysis regarding the GNU and its future!

    Exciting call for nominations for the 2024 AWIEF Awards

    Issued by AWIEF
    25 Jun 2024
    Nominations now open! We are thrilled to announce that nominations are officially open for the 2024 AWIEF Awards! This prestigious event celebrates the incredible achievements and contributions of women founders and entrepreneurs across Africa. The AWIEF Awards honor those who drive inclusive economic growth and development through their visionary leadership and innovative business practices.

    Who we are:
    AWIEF (Africa Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum) is a renowned pan-African organisation dedicated to empowering women economically by closing gender gaps and promoting business leadership and entrepreneurship across the continent.

    Dalia Ibrahim, CEO, Nahdet Misr Publishing House, Egypt (L) Fatma Samoura, Former FIFA Secretary General (M), Zulfat Makarubega, Founder, University of Tourism, Technology & Business Studies, Rwanda (R). Photo taken during the AWIEF Awards Ceremony and Gala Dinner on Friday, 10 November at Kigali Convention Centre
    Dalia Ibrahim, CEO, Nahdet Misr Publishing House, Egypt (L) Fatma Samoura, Former FIFA Secretary General (M), Zulfat Makarubega, Founder, University of Tourism, Technology & Business Studies, Rwanda (R). Photo taken during the AWIEF Awards Ceremony and Gala Dinner on Friday, 10 November at Kigali Convention Centre

    Why nominate?

    Nominees for the AWIEF Awards should be emerging and established female entrepreneurs who have demonstrated outstanding vision, leadership, innovation, and business success. This is your chance to shine a spotlight on the incredible women making a difference in their industries and communities.

    Categories:

    • Young Entrepreneur Award: For exceptional young female entrepreneurs (ages 18-35) who have built successful and sustainable enterprises.
    • Tech Entrepreneur Award: Celebrating women who have leveraged technology to drive innovation and achieve significant impact.
    • Agri Entrepreneur Award: Honouring leaders in agriculture who contribute to food security and environmental sustainability.
    • Creative Industry Award: Recognising excellence in film, music, entertainment, arts, fashion, and media.
    • Empowerment Award: For women who have made a profound impact in mentoring and empowering others.
    • Energy Entrepreneur Award: Highlighting achievements in the oil, gas, and renewable energy sectors.
    • Social Entrepreneur Award: For those who have developed innovative solutions to social issues.
    • Lifetime Achievement Award: Honouring women who have made enduring contributions across multiple areas or disciplines.

    Save the date:

    The 2024 AWIEF Awards winners will be celebrated at a spectacular awards ceremony and gala dinner on November 29, 2024, at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC). This event will cap off the AWIEF2024 conference, which takes place on November 28-29, 2024.

    How to nominate:

    1. Visit our nomination landing page.
    2. Register an entrant profile by clicking “Submit an Entry.”
    3. Fill in the nomination form.
    4. Click submit.


    Nominations close on August 5, 2024, at 11:59 PM GMT. You can nominate yourself or someone else.

    Judging:

    Entries will be evaluated by an esteemed panel of international judges.

    Join us:

    This is your chance to be part of a movement that recognizes and celebrates the incredible women entrepreneurs transforming Africa. Let’s honor those who lead with innovation, inspire with their achievements, and empower their communities.

    For more details and to see past winners, click here. For any inquiries, please email us at gro.murofeiwa@sdrawa.

    Don't miss this opportunity! Nominate now and be part of the change!

    Stay tuned for more updates and inspiring stories in our next edition.

    AWIEF
    AWIEF is an award-winning, pan-African women's economic empowerment organisation that promotes and supports women business leadership and innovation through high impact development programmes and our annual AWIEF Conference and Awards.
