AWIEF Awards 2022 finalists announced

The Africa Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum (AWIEF) has announced the finalists for its 2022 AWIEF Awards.

An independent panel of judges that included two past AWIEF Lifetime Achievement Award winners, selected the 24 finalists across eight categories.

These outstanding women entrepreneurs and business leaders represent companies from a diverse range of sectors and operating in 12 different African countries: Cameroon, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Egypt, Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, Senegal, South Africa, Tanzania, and Zimbabwe.

Young Entrepreneur Award

- Gisèla Van Houcke - founder and CEO, Zuri Luxury Hair and Beauty, DR Congo

- Nadine Farrag - CEO and founder, Farahy, Egypt

- Stacey Menga Onyango - director, Minkoti Agencies Limited, Kenya

Tech Entrepreneur Award

- Faith Mokgalaka – founder and CEO, Puno Greenery, South Africa

- Sahar Salama - founder and CEO, TPAY Mobile, Egypt

- Thato Mabudusha Schermer - co-founder and CEO, Zoie Health Technologies, South Africa

Agri Entrepreneur Award

- Esther Kimani - founder, Farmer Lifeline Technologies, Kenya

- Grace Kariuki - CEO, Origen Group, Kenya

- Korka Diaw - president, Réseau des Agricultrices du Nord, Senegal

Energy Entrepreneur Award

- Diana Mbogo - managing director, Millennium Engineers Enterprises Limited, Tanzania

- Judith Marera - founder and CEO, Lanforce Energy, Zimbabwe

- Mona Al Adawy - founder and CEO, GeoEnergy Petroleum Services, Egypt

Creative Industry Award

- Abai Schulze – founder and Creative Director, ZAAF Collection, Ethiopia

- Barbara Kamba-Nyathi - CEO, Bold Dialogue, Zimbabwe

- Vénicia Guinot - chairwoman, Tropics Group of Companies, South Africa

Social Entrepreneur Award

- Barbara Afia Class-Peter - founder, Honour-Barbara Centre for Speech, Ghana

- Johanna Cloete - managing director, GEN Namibia, Namibia

- Lumbie Mlambo - founder and CEO, JB Dondolo, Zimbabwe

Empowerment Award

- Martha Alade - founder, Women in Technology in Nigeria (WITIN), Nigeria

- Teresa Njoroge - founder and CEO, Clean Start Solution, Kenya

- Velveeta Viban - founder and Executive Director, I’m Human Org, Cameroon

Lifetime Achievement Award

- Dalia Ibrahim - CEO, Nahdet Misr Publishing House, Egypt

- Manal Amin - CEO, Arabize, Egypt

- Nomhle Maggie Mliswa - CEO, Summerhill Farms, Zimbabwe

The winners will be announced and celebrated at a special awards ceremony and gala dinner, sponsored by Amazon Web Services (AWS) at the AWIEF2022 conference taking place on 26 and 27 September 2022, on-site in Cairo, Egypt and virtually.