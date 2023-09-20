Industries

2023 AWIEF Awards finalists announced

20 Sep 2023
The Africa Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum (AWIEF) has announced the finalists for its 2023 AWIEF Awards.
Source:
Source: Unsplash

The annual AWIEF Awards is an initiative to recognise, honour, and celebrate women entrepreneurs and business owners in Africa across various industries.

Tectors for their achievements and contributions to the continent’s inclusive economic growth and social development.

An international and independent panel of judges selected the twenty-four finalists across eight categories.

These outstanding women founders and business leaders operate in a diverse range of sectors and represent companies from fourteen different African countries: Cameroon, Egypt, Ethiopia, Kenya, Morocco, Nigeria, Rwanda, Senegal, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Tunisia, Uganda, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

The finalists:

Young Entrepreneur Award

  • Salamba Diene, CEO, Biosene Sarl, Senegal
  • Joyce Kamande, co-founder and CEO, Safi Organics, Kenya
  • Jovia Kisakye, CEO, Sparkle Agro Brand, Uganda

Tech Entrepreneur Award

  • Norah Magero, founder and CEO, Drop Access Limited, Kenya
  • Kathryn Malherbe, CEO, Med Sol AI Solutions, South Africa
  • Kidist Tesfaye, founder and CEO, YeneHealth, Ethiopia

Agri Entrepreneur Award

  • Chinwendu Nweke, CEO, Bridge Merchant Enterprise, Nigeria
  • Forget Shareka, founder, Chashi Foods, Zimbabwe
  • Nonopa Tenza, founder and MD, Kevinot Farming, South Africa

Energy Entrepreneur Award

  • Linda Mabhena-Olagunju, founder and CEO, DLO Energy Resources Group, South Africa
  • Ifeoma Malo, CEO, Clean Technology Hub, Nigeria
  • Margaret Yainkain Mansaray, founder and CEO, Women in Energy Sierra Leone Limited, Sierra Leone

Creative Industry Award

  • Yasmina Belahsen, founder, MayaDigital, Morocco
  • Gladys Chibanda, founder and CEO, Krafted Ink, Zimbabwe
  • Ararat Tamirat, founder and GM, Tuba By Ararat, Ethiopia

Social Entrepreneur Award

  • Damilola Aminat Adeyemi, co-founder and CEO, D-Olivette Global Enterprise, Nigeria
  • Kayumba Chiwele, founder and principal psychologist, MindAid Zambia, Zambia
  • Mundih Noelar Njohjam, medical doctor, Epilepsy Awareness, Aid and Research Association, Cameroon

Empowerment Award

  • Aya Chebbi, founder and president, Nalafem Collective, Tunisia
  • Zulfat Mukarubega, founder, University of Tourism, Technology and Business Studies, Rwanda
  • Catherine Wijnberg, founder and CEO, Fetola, South Africa

Lifetime Achievement Award

  • Rina Gunter, founding partner, Gunter Attorneys, South Africa
  • Dalia Ibrahim, CEO, Nahdet Misr Publishing House, Egypt
  • Anke Weisheit, co-founder and chair, Pharmbiotrac, Mbarara University of Science and Technology, Uganda
News

More industry news

Let's do Biz