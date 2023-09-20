2023 AWIEF Awards finalists announced

The Africa Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum (AWIEF) has announced the finalists for its 2023 AWIEF Awards.

The annual AWIEF Awards is an initiative to recognise, honour, and celebrate women entrepreneurs and business owners in Africa across various industries.

Tectors for their achievements and contributions to the continent’s inclusive economic growth and social development.

An international and independent panel of judges selected the twenty-four finalists across eight categories.

These outstanding women founders and business leaders operate in a diverse range of sectors and represent companies from fourteen different African countries: Cameroon, Egypt, Ethiopia, Kenya, Morocco, Nigeria, Rwanda, Senegal, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Tunisia, Uganda, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

The finalists:

Young Entrepreneur Award

Salamba Diene, CEO, Biosene Sarl, Senegal

Joyce Kamande, co-founder and CEO, Safi Organics, Kenya

Jovia Kisakye, CEO, Sparkle Agro Brand, Uganda

Tech Entrepreneur Award

Norah Magero, founder and CEO, Drop Access Limited, Kenya

Kathryn Malherbe, CEO, Med Sol AI Solutions, South Africa

Kidist Tesfaye, founder and CEO, YeneHealth, Ethiopia

Agri Entrepreneur Award

Chinwendu Nweke, CEO, Bridge Merchant Enterprise, Nigeria

Forget Shareka, founder, Chashi Foods, Zimbabwe

Nonopa Tenza, founder and MD, Kevinot Farming, South Africa

Energy Entrepreneur Award

Linda Mabhena-Olagunju, founder and CEO, DLO Energy Resources Group, South Africa

Ifeoma Malo, CEO, Clean Technology Hub, Nigeria

Margaret Yainkain Mansaray, founder and CEO, Women in Energy Sierra Leone Limited, Sierra Leone

Creative Industry Award

Yasmina Belahsen, founder, MayaDigital, Morocco

Gladys Chibanda, founder and CEO, Krafted Ink, Zimbabwe

Ararat Tamirat, founder and GM, Tuba By Ararat, Ethiopia

Social Entrepreneur Award

Damilola Aminat Adeyemi, co-founder and CEO, D-Olivette Global Enterprise, Nigeria

Kayumba Chiwele, founder and principal psychologist, MindAid Zambia, Zambia

Mundih Noelar Njohjam, medical doctor, Epilepsy Awareness, Aid and Research Association, Cameroon

Empowerment Award

Aya Chebbi, founder and president, Nalafem Collective, Tunisia

Zulfat Mukarubega, founder, University of Tourism, Technology and Business Studies, Rwanda

Catherine Wijnberg, founder and CEO, Fetola, South Africa

Lifetime Achievement Award