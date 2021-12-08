Registrations now open for AWIEF2024. Get 30% off selected tickets

Registrations are now open for the 10th edition of the AWIEF Conference, Exhibition and Awards taking place on 28-29 November at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC), Cape Town, South Africa.

In celebration of AWIEF's 10 Years of Impact in supporting women entrepreneurs across Africa, this year's focus is on fostering relationships and collaborations to drive greater impact.

Under the theme: “Future for All: Collaborate for Growth. Solve Inequity. Act on Climate”, AWIEF2024 will gather more than 1,500 entrepreneurs, industry leaders, corporates, policymakers, and international development partners from across Africa and the African diaspora for two days of quality dialogue and learning on entrepreneurship, women's empowerment issues, impactful networking, investment facilitation, commerce, and relationship-building opportunities.

Book today and take advantage of our 30% Super Early Bird Discount. Unrepeatable and only valid until 8 May 2024. Click here to book: https://www.awieforum.org/awief2024-conference/.

