Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

AWIEFOnPoint PRStyle IDBusiness Partners LimitedSAICARand ShowBizcommunity.comEdge GrowthEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

SMEs Company news South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

So you think the EFF will surpass the DA in votes ?

So you think the EFF will surpass the DA in votes ?

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Registrations now open for AWIEF2024. Get 30% off selected tickets

    Issued by AWIEF
    8 Mar 2024
    8 Mar 2024
    Registrations are now open for the 10th edition of the AWIEF Conference, Exhibition and Awards taking place on 28-29 November at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC), Cape Town, South Africa.
    Registrations now open for AWIEF2024. Get 30% off selected tickets

    In celebration of AWIEF's 10 Years of Impact in supporting women entrepreneurs across Africa, this year's focus is on fostering relationships and collaborations to drive greater impact.

    Under the theme: “Future for All: Collaborate for Growth. Solve Inequity. Act on Climate”, AWIEF2024 will gather more than 1,500 entrepreneurs, industry leaders, corporates, policymakers, and international development partners from across Africa and the African diaspora for two days of quality dialogue and learning on entrepreneurship, women's empowerment issues, impactful networking, investment facilitation, commerce, and relationship-building opportunities.

    Book today and take advantage of our 30% Super Early Bird Discount. Unrepeatable and only valid until 8 May 2024. Click here to book: https://www.awieforum.org/awief2024-conference/.

    For sponsorship, marketing and exhibition opportunities, contact us at gro.murofeiwa@ofni.

    NextOptions
    AWIEF
    AWIEF is an award-winning, pan-African women's economic empowerment organisation that promotes and supports women business leadership and innovation through high impact development programmes and our annual AWIEF Conference and Awards.

    Related

    FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura to receive inaugural AWIEF Lifetime Leadership Award
    AWIEFFIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura to receive inaugural AWIEF Lifetime Leadership Award
    2023 AWIEF Awards finalists announced
    2023 AWIEF Awards finalists announced
    20 Sep 2023
    Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe to deliver keynote at AWIEF2023 Conference in November in Kigali
    AWIEFDr Precious Moloi-Motsepe to deliver keynote at AWIEF2023 Conference in November in Kigali
    Fifa secretary general Fatma Samoura to speak at Africa Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum 2023
    AWIEFFifa secretary general Fatma Samoura to speak at Africa Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum 2023
    AWIEF2023 speakers: Meet the driving forces behind Rwanda's emergence as an economic and digital hub
    AWIEFAWIEF2023 speakers: Meet the driving forces behind Rwanda's emergence as an economic and digital hub
    AWIEF Awards 2022 finalists announced
    AWIEF Awards 2022 finalists announced
    2 Aug 2022
    Africa Women Innovation & Entrepreneurship Forum Awards calls for nominations
    Africa Women Innovation & Entrepreneurship Forum Awards calls for nominations
    27 May 2022
    2021 AWIEF Awards winners announced
    2021 AWIEF Awards winners announced
    8 Dec 2021
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz