Entrepreneurship Partnerships
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

IAB Bookmarks AwardsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

AWIEFBusiness Partners LimitedMedia24 LifestyleESG Africa ConferenceEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Partnerships Company news South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    US and AWIEF launch 2024 Academy for Women Entrepreneurs in Lesotho, Eswatini, and South Africa

    Issued by AWIEF
    30 Jul 2024
    30 Jul 2024
    The U.S. Mission to South Africa and the Africa Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum (AWIEF) proudly announce the launch of the 2024 Academy for Women Entrepreneurs program in Lesotho, Eswatini and South Africa.
    US and AWIEF launch 2024 Academy for Women Entrepreneurs in Lesotho, Eswatini, and South Africa

    The Academy for Women Entrepreneurs (AWE) is an initiative of the U.S. Department of State and Arizona State University’s Thunderbird School of Global Management. It supports the U.S. National Strategy on Gender, Equity and Equality and reflects the United States' commitment to advancing gender equity and economic prosperity in Southern Africa

    The Academy for Women Entrepreneurs LESA (Lesotho, Eswatini and South Africa) program is centred on the Francis and Dionne Najafi 100 Million Learners Global Initiative, an accredited online global management and entrepreneurship certificate consisting of five world-class courses and available to learners across the globe.

    The overall goal of the program is to promote economic prosperity, including equitable economic development opportunities for historically disadvantaged groups and individuals. AWE LESA provides a resource for women entrepreneurs to engage in online education with guided facilitation and localisation; fosters networks that support participants’ access to peer-to-peer mentorship, business partners, and scaling opportunities with businesses in the region and in the United States; as well as provides access to a range of educational programs tailored to women’s economic empowerment to expand the impact on the participant.

    AWE LESA 2024 will empower 100 young women entrepreneurs in seven cities – five in South Africa and one each in Lesotho and Eswatini. The program will host cohorts in Bloemfontein (10 participants), Cape Town (10 participants), Johannesburg (15 participants), Polokwane (15 participants), Manzini (20 participants), Maseru (20 participants), and Pietermaritzburg (10 participants). The participants will attend in-person training sessions and events at designated American Corners and partner spaces in each location.

    AWE LESA 2024 activities will take place between August 2024 and January 2025, and this edition will bring the total number of women entrepreneurs trained through the U.S. Mission to South Africa and AWIEF partnership to more than 700.

    What do you gain from participating in the AWE LESA program?

    Free entry to the program;

    • Enrolment in the Francis and Dionne Najafi 100 Million Learners platform for online learning;
    • Expert-facilitated in-person business management training and mentorship sessions at American Spaces;
    • Networking and peer-learning opportunities with like-minded entrepreneurs;
    • A collaboratively developed and refined draft of your business plan;
    • A 100 Million Learners certificate after completing the program;
    • Access to the U.S. alumni network’s robust network of support, including business opportunities, potential seed funding and a vast, global network of like-minded and highly regarded entrepreneurs;
    • Membership to the AWIEF Community which provides ongoing peer learning and support; and
    • Free delegate pass to AWIEF2024 Conference, Exhibition and Awards scheduled to take place at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC), Cape Town on 28-29 November 2024.

    What are the criteria to apply?

    • Young women (aged 21 – 35);
    • Early-stage entrepreneurs (with businesses in operation for 1-3 years);
    • Citizens/legal residents of South Africa, Lesotho and Eswatini;
    • Read, write, speak and listen to the program in English;
    • Reside within 40km of one of the seven program cities: Bloemfontein, Cape Town, Johannesburg, Polokwane, Maseru, Manzini, and Pietermaritzburg;
    • Commit to weekly in-person training sessions at a designated American Space of the U.S. Missions to Lesotho, Eswatini and South Africa;
    • Commit to up to five hours of weekly programmatic assignments; and
    • Basic computer skills, access to a computer with a data plan to access program content and activities.

    Applications open now!

    Academy for Women Entrepreneurs applications are officially open for highly motivated and self-driven young women entrepreneurs from Lesotho, Eswatini and South Africa. There is no cost to applicants at any stage.

    To submit your application, please follow this link:  https://awieforum.typeform.com/awelesa24

    The deadline for submission is 4 August 2024 at 11.59pm South Africa Standard Time (SAST).

    For more information email: gro.murofeiwa@ofni

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    AWIEF
    AWIEF is an award-winning, pan-African women's economic empowerment organisation that promotes and supports women business leadership and innovation through high impact development programmes and our annual AWIEF Conference and Awards.
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz