US and AWIEF launch 2024 Academy for Women Entrepreneurs in Lesotho, Eswatini, and South Africa

The U.S. Mission to South Africa and the Africa Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum (AWIEF) proudly announce the launch of the 2024 Academy for Women Entrepreneurs program in Lesotho, Eswatini and South Africa.

The Academy for Women Entrepreneurs (AWE) is an initiative of the U.S. Department of State and Arizona State University’s Thunderbird School of Global Management. It supports the U.S. National Strategy on Gender, Equity and Equality and reflects the United States' commitment to advancing gender equity and economic prosperity in Southern Africa

The Academy for Women Entrepreneurs LESA (Lesotho, Eswatini and South Africa) program is centred on the Francis and Dionne Najafi 100 Million Learners Global Initiative, an accredited online global management and entrepreneurship certificate consisting of five world-class courses and available to learners across the globe.

The overall goal of the program is to promote economic prosperity, including equitable economic development opportunities for historically disadvantaged groups and individuals. AWE LESA provides a resource for women entrepreneurs to engage in online education with guided facilitation and localisation; fosters networks that support participants’ access to peer-to-peer mentorship, business partners, and scaling opportunities with businesses in the region and in the United States; as well as provides access to a range of educational programs tailored to women’s economic empowerment to expand the impact on the participant.

AWE LESA 2024 will empower 100 young women entrepreneurs in seven cities – five in South Africa and one each in Lesotho and Eswatini. The program will host cohorts in Bloemfontein (10 participants), Cape Town (10 participants), Johannesburg (15 participants), Polokwane (15 participants), Manzini (20 participants), Maseru (20 participants), and Pietermaritzburg (10 participants). The participants will attend in-person training sessions and events at designated American Corners and partner spaces in each location.

AWE LESA 2024 activities will take place between August 2024 and January 2025, and this edition will bring the total number of women entrepreneurs trained through the U.S. Mission to South Africa and AWIEF partnership to more than 700.

What do you gain from participating in the AWE LESA program?

Free entry to the program;

Enrolment in the Francis and Dionne Najafi 100 Million Learners platform for online learning;



Expert-facilitated in-person business management training and mentorship sessions at American Spaces;



Networking and peer-learning opportunities with like-minded entrepreneurs;



A collaboratively developed and refined draft of your business plan;



A 100 Million Learners certificate after completing the program;



Access to the U.S. alumni network’s robust network of support, including business opportunities, potential seed funding and a vast, global network of like-minded and highly regarded entrepreneurs;



Membership to the AWIEF Community which provides ongoing peer learning and support; and



Free delegate pass to AWIEF2024 Conference, Exhibition and Awards scheduled to take place at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC), Cape Town on 28-29 November 2024.

What are the criteria to apply?

Young women (aged 21 – 35);



Early-stage entrepreneurs (with businesses in operation for 1-3 years);



Citizens/legal residents of South Africa, Lesotho and Eswatini;



Read, write, speak and listen to the program in English;



Reside within 40km of one of the seven program cities: Bloemfontein, Cape Town, Johannesburg, Polokwane, Maseru, Manzini, and Pietermaritzburg;



Commit to weekly in-person training sessions at a designated American Space of the U.S. Missions to Lesotho, Eswatini and South Africa;



Commit to up to five hours of weekly programmatic assignments; and



Basic computer skills, access to a computer with a data plan to access program content and activities.

Applications open now!

Academy for Women Entrepreneurs applications are officially open for highly motivated and self-driven young women entrepreneurs from Lesotho, Eswatini and South Africa. There is no cost to applicants at any stage.

To submit your application, please follow this link: https://awieforum.typeform.com/awelesa24

The deadline for submission is 4 August 2024 at 11.59pm South Africa Standard Time (SAST).

For more information email: gro.murofeiwa@ofni



