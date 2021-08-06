The One Club announces creatives selected as Portfolio Night All-Stars

Creative intelligence group, ADNA (Audience DNA) is expanding into Africa with their new regional headquarters in Cape Town. The agency officially launched here in January this year with a full-service team including data, creative and strategic consultancy, consumer and market insights.
Much like its iconic advert 'it's not inside, it's on top' which portrayed an insightful observation of people's responses from all races, ages and genders; Nestlé Cremora, a local favourite coffee and tea creamer, remains an unforgettable brand, more so in light of its strong heritage with South African consumers.
Telkom has announced that Serame Taukobong, the company's current CEO of the Telkom Consumer Business and a group executive committee member, has been appointed as its new group CEO, effective 1 October. Taukobong will take up the position on 1 July 2022.
Having recently launched TikTok For Business in South Africa, the popular entertainment platform is now taking its offerings a step further with the introduction of Spark Ads. Adding weight to the current belief that creator content is one of the biggest draws for consumers today, TikTok is aiming to empower brands to team up with TikTok content that is already trending.
The One Club for Creativity has announced the latest group of Portfolio Night All-Stars, the top young creatives as selected by industry professionals from cities around the world. These creatives participated in Portfolio Night 2021, held virtually in May.
Portfolio Night (PN) is a fast-paced evening of advice, networking, and recruitment that takes place in cities across the globe to help the next generation of creative talent entering the industry. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, this year’s PN was held virtually for the first time.
Portfolio Night 2021 All-Stars, as selected by leading professional creatives from their city hosts, are:
Adam Dellavecchia, copywriter, Detroit
Lorenzo Colnaghi, copywriter, Berlin
Savio Hatherly, art director, Lisbon
Milo Krimstein, art director, Chicago
Emma Laberge, graphic designer, Montreal
Raphaelle Lavoie, illustrator, graphic designer, Montreal
Toan Mai, copywriter, Dubai
Catarina Marques, graphic designer, Lisbon
Saymon Medeiros, art director, Dubai
Muhamed Mostafa, art director, Cairo
Amr Nashat, copywriter, Cairo
Fran Pascual, art director, Madrid
Mike Dinesen Petersen, art director, Copenhagen
Bikram Saggoo, art director, Chicago
Deborah Ten, copywriter, Brooklyn
Din Terpuni, art director, New York
Kendall Werra, art director, New York
Henry White, art director, Los Angeles
A highlight of this programme is Portfolio Night All-Stars, where industry professionals from each host city select young creatives in their market with the best portfolios. Portfolio Night All-Stars are usually flown to New York, courtesy of The One Club, to spend a week working as a team on a creative brief for a major global brand.
Like this year’s Portfolio Night, the All-Stars competition will also take place virtually. The event is sponsored by FCB, who will provide mentors and judges for work on the creative brief for Wal-Mart.
Kevin Swanepoel, CEO of The One Club for Creativity, said, “As a global nonprofit organisation with a focus on professional development, it’s a highlight of our year to see the next generation of creatives show their talents at Portfolio Night. The programme also provides advertising and design professionals with the opportunity to give back to the industry and their local creative community by mentoring this young talent.”
Since starting in 2003, Portfolio Night has taken place in 70 cities across 45 countries, with nearly 10,000 portfolios reviewed.
It aims to serve as a gateway for young talent to enter the industry and enable the best of the present — hundreds of renowned international creative directors — to meet and mentor the leaders of the future in industry hubs around the world. Portfolio Night is meant to be a crucial tool for agencies in recruiting top young talent and providing a platform for recognition from local industry peers.
