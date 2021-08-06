The One Club announces creatives selected as Portfolio Night All-Stars

The One Club for Creativity has announced the latest group of Portfolio Night All-Stars, the top young creatives as selected by industry professionals from cities around the world. These creatives participated in Portfolio Night 2021, held virtually in May.

Adam Dellavecchia, copywriter, Detroit

Lorenzo Colnaghi, copywriter, Berlin

Savio Hatherly, art director, Lisbon

Milo Krimstein, art director, Chicago

Emma Laberge, graphic designer, Montreal

Raphaelle Lavoie, illustrator, graphic designer, Montreal

Toan Mai, copywriter, Dubai

Catarina Marques, graphic designer, Lisbon

Saymon Medeiros, art director, Dubai

Muhamed Mostafa, art director, Cairo

Amr Nashat, copywriter, Cairo

Fran Pascual, art director, Madrid

Mike Dinesen Petersen, art director, Copenhagen

Bikram Saggoo, art director, Chicago

Deborah Ten, copywriter, Brooklyn

Din Terpuni, art director, New York

Kendall Werra, art director, New York

Henry White, art director, Los Angeles

Portfolio Night (PN) is a fast-paced evening of advice, networking, and recruitment that takes place in cities across the globe to help the next generation of creative talent entering the industry. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, this year’s PN was held virtually for the first time.Portfolio Night 2021 All-Stars, as selected by leading professional creatives from their city hosts, are:A highlight of this programme is Portfolio Night All-Stars, where industry professionals from each host city select young creatives in their market with the best portfolios. Portfolio Night All-Stars are usually flown to New York, courtesy of The One Club, to spend a week working as a team on a creative brief for a major global brand.Like this year’s Portfolio Night, the All-Stars competition will also take place virtually. The event is sponsored by FCB, who will provide mentors and judges for work on the creative brief for Wal-Mart.Kevin Swanepoel, CEO of The One Club for Creativity, said, “As a global nonprofit organisation with a focus on professional development, it’s a highlight of our year to see the next generation of creatives show their talents at Portfolio Night. The programme also provides advertising and design professionals with the opportunity to give back to the industry and their local creative community by mentoring this young talent.”Since starting in 2003, Portfolio Night has taken place in 70 cities across 45 countries, with nearly 10,000 portfolios reviewed.It aims to serve as a gateway for young talent to enter the industry and enable the best of the present — hundreds of renowned international creative directors — to meet and mentor the leaders of the future in industry hubs around the world. Portfolio Night is meant to be a crucial tool for agencies in recruiting top young talent and providing a platform for recognition from local industry peers.