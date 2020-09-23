SingularityU Online Summit to contribute to SME growth in 2020

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) have been identified as productive drivers of inclusive economic growth and development across the African continent. While contributing significantly to the economy, SMEs foster diversification through their development of new and unsaturated sectors of the economy. At the upcoming SingularityU South Africa Summit Online 2020, a host of global speakers and workshops will address the challenges and opportunities facing this sector of industry specifically on 14 and 15 October 2020.
Top, left to right: Kyle Nel, David Roberts. Bottom, left to right: Mimi Nicklin, Phathizwe Malinga
The presentations that have been designed to be of particular relevance to the SME sector are vast and in-depth. Kyle Hermans, founder and CEO of Be Courageous, will talk on the exponential mindset needed for the SME, sharing his actionable approach.
Several presentations will address current circumstances amidst the global pandemic. American Molly Pyle’s talk will address the topic of “Working from Home or Remotely 3.0”. LinkedIn’s top voice in tech Cathy Hackl will explain the metaverse where synthetic humans are customers.
From a leadership perspective, SMEs have multiple options of impactful presentations to attend. Disruption and innovation expert David Roberts will discuss how to be a strategic, empathetic leader in the new world. Regenerative leadership specialist Mimi Nicklin will approach how empathy can aid in growing a business.
Workshops for SMEs have also been lined up:
Instagram stories and reels for SMEs - hosted by Facebook
Rewire your mind for high performance - by Gilan Gork
The SME mindset – by Kyle Hermans
Moonshot thinking: - by Lisa Andrews and Christina Gerakiteys
Smarten up your home with IoT (internet of things) - by Phathizwe Malinga
The stress code – by author Richard Sutton
Business rescue – by Maurice Crespi
Getting off the grid, whichever plain you’re on - by Adriana Marais
Putting a new spin on a traditional format, several fireside chats have also been scheduled. Ashley Anthony and Kelly Nuttal will host “AI in Action, a Tale of Two Countries”. The “Changing dynamics of the work environment” fireside chat will be done by Valter Adao, Sophia Symeou and Mxolisi Mgojo.
Over 80 speakers have already been announced for the SingularityU South Africa Summit Online. In line with the summits theme #FutureProofAfrica, the summit will focus on teaching delegates about exponential technologies and their potential to solve the global grand challenges.
“We recognise the significant growth in contribution that SMEs make to the global economy,” said Mic Mann, Co-CEO of SingularityU South Africa. “We believe that these talks and presentations will boost the SME sector in an impactful way,” added Shayne Mann, Co-CEO of SingularityU South Africa.
Now in its fourth year, the 2020 event will take place in a custom built online environment. The presentation format has been revised for the 2020 summit, with shorter talks making way for deeper engagement online with less screen fatigue and a greater variety of topics to be covered. The summit will also feature an online expo area, where delegates can engage with the latest products and developments from exhibitors and make business happen.
The SingularityU South Africa Summit 2020 will be hosted in collaboration with The Development Bank of Southern Africa, global partner Deloitte and strategic partner MTN. To join the SingularityU community of changemakers or to book, visit https://singularityusouthafricasummit.org/.
Ticket prices:
Early Bird: R5,000 incl. VAT Book before 8 September 2020 and save R5,000 off your ticket. Early Adopter: R6,250 incl. VAT Book before 24 September 2020 and save R3,750 off your ticket Standard Ticket: R8,000 incl. VAT Book before 2 October 2020 and save R2,000 off your ticket price Late Mover Ticket: R10,000 incl. VAT 13 October 2020 Registration closes 16 October 2020
We are a brand experience agency, strategically oriented, technically inspired, logistically defined and creatively driven to produce world-class brand experiences that inform and inspire our Client audiences.
LEGAL DISCLAIMER: This Message Board accepts no liability of legal consequences that arise from the Message Boards (e.g. defamation, slander, or other such crimes). All posted messages are the sole property of their respective authors. The maintainer does retain the right to remove any message posts for whatever reasons. People that post messages to this forum are not to libel/slander nor in any other way depict a company, entity, individual(s), or service in a false light; should they do so, the legal consequences are theirs alone. Bizcommunity.com will disclose authors' IP addresses to authorities if compelled to do so by a court of law.