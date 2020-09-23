SingularityU Online Summit to contribute to SME growth in 2020

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) have been identified as productive drivers of inclusive economic growth and development across the African continent. While contributing significantly to the economy, SMEs foster diversification through their development of new and unsaturated sectors of the economy. At the upcoming SingularityU South Africa Summit Online 2020, a host of global speakers and workshops will address the challenges and opportunities facing this sector of industry specifically on 14 and 15 October 2020.