Manufacturing output up 1,8% in December

Manufacturing production increased by 1,8% in December 2020 compared with December 2019, according to data from Statistics South Africa (Stats SA).

The largest positive contributions were made by the following divisions:• food and beverages (6,4% and contributing 2,2 percentage points);• motor vehicles, parts and accessories and other transport equipment (18,1% and contributing 0,8 of a percentage point);• basic iron and steel, non-ferrous metal products, metal products and machinery (3,6% and contributing 0,6 of a percentage point); and• wood and wood products, paper, publishing and printing (3,7% and contributing 0,4 of a percentage point).The petroleum, chemical products, rubber and plastic products division (-12,3% and contributing -2,9 percentage points) was a significant negative contributor.Seasonally adjusted manufacturing production decreased by 0,1% in December 2020 compared with November 2020. This followed month-on-month changes of -0,6% in November 2020 and 2,5% in October 2020.In 2020, total manufacturing production decreased by 11,0% compared with 2019. All ten manufacturing divisions reported negative growth rates over this period. The largest contributions were made by the following divisions:• basic iron and steel, non-ferrous metal products, metal products and machinery (-13,1% and contributing-2,4 percentage points);• motor vehicles, parts and accessories and other transport equipment (-26,0% and contributing -2,1 percentage points);• petroleum, chemical products, rubber and plastic products (-9,1% and contributing -2,0 percentage points);• wood and wood products, paper, publishing and printing (-13,3% and contributing -1,4 percentage points); and• food and beverages (-4,2% and contributing -1,2 percentage points).Seasonally adjusted manufacturing production increased by 5,2% in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared with the third quarter of 2020. Nine of the ten manufacturing divisions reported positive growth rates over this period.The largest positive contributions were made by the following divisions:• food and beverages (5,4% and contributing 1,7 percentage points);• motor vehicles, parts and accessories and other transport equipment (22,3% and contributing 1,5 percentage points);• basic iron and steel, non-ferrous metal products, metal products and machinery (5,1% and contributing 0,9 of a percentage point); and• wood and wood products, paper, publishing and printing (7,1% and contributing 0,7 of a percentage point).