Why and how do we use medication responsibly? - Medshield

There are more opportunities today than ever to learn about the medication you take and the particular drug that it contains. If you take several medicines, consult various doctors, or manage specific health conditions, your doctors must know all the medicines you take. Doing so will help you to avoid potential problems such as medication interactions. Medication interactions may cause your prescription to be less effective, cause unexpected side effects, and even harm you.
Taking the time to learn about medication interactions and the responsible use of medication is critical for your health, especially when buying over-the-counter (OTC) medicine. When purchasing OTC medicine, you may not always have a health professional available to explain how to use the medicine responsibly. But do not worry, medication will always come with a label and instructions. It is essential to read and understand the label on your medicine to avoid medication interactions. Here are some critical elements of the label to pay attention to:
When you receive a new prescription, discuss all OTC and prescription drugs, dietary supplements, vitamins, and minerals with your healthcare provider.
